'How did this guy get a new contract?' - Perez SLAMMED after horrible Canadian GP
Formula 1 fans were left shocked after Sergio Perez celebrated his contract extension at Red Bull by picking up his second DNF in a row.
The Mexican driver was handed a new two-year deal by Red Bull, but rather than spurring him on to greatness in Montreal, he crashed out of the Canadian Grand Prix.
Perez had exited the Monaco Grand Prix after crashing into Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg and compounded a dreadful weekend in Montreal with his second DNF in as many races.
Red Bull lead the constructors' championship thanks to Max Verstappen's dominance at the front of the grid, but Perez is now down in fifth in the drivers' championship after failing to pick up points.
Fortunately for Perez and Red Bull, Ferrari had a double DNF in Canada, but both McLaren and Mercedes made up ground in the battle for the Constructors' title.
Perez's shambolic weekend, which saw him qualify in 16th after a Q3 exit, drew a lot of ire from fans on X - the community known as F1 Twitter - including a brutal comparison with Family Guy's Peter Griffin.
F1 Twitter's best Sergio Perez memes
Sergio Pérez, how did this guy get a new contract? #f1 #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/ydV1zW7UTu— Tribalgooner (@Tribalgooner91) June 9, 2024
El gran Sergio Perez:— gael (taylor's version) (@__glxz) June 9, 2024
pic.twitter.com/pGg8j7GiPs
Perez after securing the contract extension pic.twitter.com/G0wjxl8wfv— nic 🏁 (@nnicolef1) June 8, 2024
Hi, my name is Sergio Perez and you're probably wondering right now how I got a 2 year contract extension #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/V3fC4V17hC— Lowest Heightmilton (@TeamLHtears) June 9, 2024
June 9, 2024
Perez better be selling 100k Redbull caps per month because why else would they have renewed his contract for two fucking years 💀— mart 🐐 (@fortyfourza) June 9, 2024
Has anyone ever had a contract extension and fired in the same weekend before? #perez #F1— RPJ (@Rob_Jones91) June 9, 2024
Perez chilling in p16 after signing his new Red Bull contract pic.twitter.com/Ip8IUZJXG1— kp (@KRI5IZZLE) June 9, 2024
sergio perez what are you doing pic.twitter.com/yvJi02FglH— jay🐈 CHARLES MONACO WINNER (@16piastris) June 9, 2024
another sunday another sergio perez you have let me down tweet pic.twitter.com/rQ8HzDpVY5— jatz crackers (@iconspice) June 9, 2024
