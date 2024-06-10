close global

'How did this guy get a new contract?' - Perez SLAMMED after horrible Canadian GP

Formula 1 fans were left shocked after Sergio Perez celebrated his contract extension at Red Bull by picking up his second DNF in a row.

The Mexican driver was handed a new two-year deal by Red Bull, but rather than spurring him on to greatness in Montreal, he crashed out of the Canadian Grand Prix.

Perez had exited the Monaco Grand Prix after crashing into Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg and compounded a dreadful weekend in Montreal with his second DNF in as many races.

Red Bull lead the constructors' championship thanks to Max Verstappen's dominance at the front of the grid, but Perez is now down in fifth in the drivers' championship after failing to pick up points.

Fortunately for Perez and Red Bull, Ferrari had a double DNF in Canada, but both McLaren and Mercedes made up ground in the battle for the Constructors' title.

Perez's shambolic weekend, which saw him qualify in 16th after a Q3 exit, drew a lot of ire from fans on X - the community known as F1 Twitter - including a brutal comparison with Family Guy's Peter Griffin.

F1 Twitter's best Sergio Perez memes

