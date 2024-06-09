Three cars out after CRAZY lap in Canada
The safety car was brought out in the closing stages of the Canadian Grand Prix after a number of incidents at turn six.
Sergio Perez had a spin going into the corner and was sent crashing into the barriers, damaging his rear wing.
Moments later, the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz lost control of his car after hitting the slippery kerb going into the corner on lap 54.
As the Williams of Alex Albon attempted to get around him, the Spaniard's car continued to roll backwards into his path, leaving the Thai driver with nowhere to go.
Three cars out in closing stages of Canadian GP
Albon collided with Sainz and was sent spinning into the wall, while the Ferrari struggled to get out off the grass on his dry tyres.
The ensuing chaos brought out the second safety car of the race, with all three drivers retiring from the Grand Prix, making it a double retirement for both Ferrari and Williams.
Racing got back under way with 12 laps to go, with Max Verstappen leading ahead of the two McLarens.
