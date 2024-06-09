close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Wolff BULLISH on Mercedes resurgence after Canada pole

Wolff BULLISH on Mercedes resurgence after Canada pole

Wolff BULLISH on Mercedes resurgence after Canada pole

Wolff BULLISH on Mercedes resurgence after Canada pole

Mercedes CEO Toto Wolff re-iterated his belief that his team are finally on an upwards trajectory after George Russell took pole in Canada.

The Silver Arrows won eight consecutive constructors' titles in Formula 1 between 2014-2021, and seven drivers' championships with Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg.

F1 Headlines: Verstappen forced into MAJOR change as Ferrari star 'signs secret deal'

READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Results: Big-name exits GALORE in an eventful Saturday in Canada

However, since regulation changes ahead of the 2022 season, Mercedes have been largely below their high standards. They finished third in 2022 and second in 2023, but with less than half of Red Bull's points tally.

Despite a slow start to 2024 - the Brackley team are currently fourth in the standings - Russell's second career pole could indicate the beginning of a resurgence.

George Russell took pole for the Canadian Grand Prix
Mercedes have struggled since the 2022 regulation changes

Are Mercedes back and ready to win?

The team have shown signs of improvement of late, picking up their biggest points haul of the season in Monaco with 17.

Hamilton looked most likely to compete for pole after topping FP3 and feeling confident throughout the weekend, but could only muster seventh in qualifying whilst his team-mate edged out Verstappen for top spot.

"First of all, you can’t talk about tomorrow yet," Wolff told Sky Sports F1. "We’re on pole position and that was amazing. His lap was great.

"As we’ve said for a while, we’re going in the right direction. We’ve brought lots of little bits over the last few races, some more visible than others, but definitely heading to a more performant car.

READ MORE: Mercedes SHUT DOWN Hamilton replacement rumours

Toto Wolff said George Russell's pole lap was 'amazing'

"In Formula 1, there is never one bit coming on the car, since the double diffuser, that makes all the difference.

"We were running the old wing yesterday and we were very competitive in all conditions actually.

"So it’s what has come on the floor, little bits on the body work and underneath, and obviously the front wing, which is more visible."

Mercedes will be hoping they have the race pace to match their qualifying speed. If Russell can hold off Verstappen - and he appears confident he can - the Silver Arrows may indeed be back.

READ MORE: Cullen in emotional post to celebrate HUGE milestone with racing star

Related

Red Bull Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Ferrari Christian Horner
Mercedes SHUT DOWN Hamilton replacement rumours
Latest F1 News

Mercedes SHUT DOWN Hamilton replacement rumours

  • June 6, 2024 08:27
Cullen RETURN surprises racing star after shock split
F1 News & Gossip

Cullen RETURN surprises racing star after shock split

  • June 4, 2024 20:57

Latest News

Canadian Grand Prix

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix FREE

  • 15 minutes ago
Canadian GP Qualifying

Wolff BULLISH on Mercedes resurgence after Canada pole

  • 41 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 fans hit by Canadian Grand Prix 'cancelled' blunder

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen forced into MAJOR change as Ferrari star 'signs secret deal'

  • 2 hours ago
Canadian GP Qualifying

Hamilton PUZZLED after feeling 'vanished' in qualifying

  • 2 hours ago
Canadian Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

  • 3 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x