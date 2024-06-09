Mercedes CEO Toto Wolff re-iterated his belief that his team are finally on an upwards trajectory after George Russell took pole in Canada.

The Silver Arrows won eight consecutive constructors' titles in Formula 1 between 2014-2021, and seven drivers' championships with Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg.

However, since regulation changes ahead of the 2022 season, Mercedes have been largely below their high standards. They finished third in 2022 and second in 2023, but with less than half of Red Bull's points tally.

Despite a slow start to 2024 - the Brackley team are currently fourth in the standings - Russell's second career pole could indicate the beginning of a resurgence.

George Russell took pole for the Canadian Grand Prix

Mercedes have struggled since the 2022 regulation changes

Are Mercedes back and ready to win?

The team have shown signs of improvement of late, picking up their biggest points haul of the season in Monaco with 17.

Hamilton looked most likely to compete for pole after topping FP3 and feeling confident throughout the weekend, but could only muster seventh in qualifying whilst his team-mate edged out Verstappen for top spot.

"First of all, you can’t talk about tomorrow yet," Wolff told Sky Sports F1. "We’re on pole position and that was amazing. His lap was great.

"As we’ve said for a while, we’re going in the right direction. We’ve brought lots of little bits over the last few races, some more visible than others, but definitely heading to a more performant car.

Toto Wolff said George Russell's pole lap was 'amazing'

"In Formula 1, there is never one bit coming on the car, since the double diffuser, that makes all the difference.

"We were running the old wing yesterday and we were very competitive in all conditions actually.

"So it’s what has come on the floor, little bits on the body work and underneath, and obviously the front wing, which is more visible."

Mercedes will be hoping they have the race pace to match their qualifying speed. If Russell can hold off Verstappen - and he appears confident he can - the Silver Arrows may indeed be back.

