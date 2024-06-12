close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Schumacher REFUSES TV work in 'senseless' Steiner jibe

Schumacher REFUSES TV work in 'senseless' Steiner jibe

Schumacher REFUSES TV work in 'senseless' Steiner jibe

Schumacher REFUSES TV work in 'senseless' Steiner jibe

Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher has refused to work alongside Guenther Steiner for German broadcaster RTL for the foreseeable future.

It comes after recent comments made by the former Haas team principal towards Schumacher’s nephew Mick, and his future in F1.

F1 Headlines: Hamilton-Mercedes DIVORCE theory given as fans vent FURY

READ MORE: F1 team CONFIRM Schumacher an option for 2025

Mick Schumacher joined Haas in 2021 and endured a difficult spell with the team, where he could only amass 12 points in two seasons.

The German was let go by the American squad at the end of the 2022 season in favour of a more experienced driver lineup, and has since acted as a reserve driver for Mercedes.

Guenther Steiner was Mick Schumacher's boss at Haas
Schumacher was let go by Haas in 2022

Ralf Schumacher responds to Steiner

In 2024, the 25-year-old is competing with Alpine in the World Endurance Championship, and has been linked with the vacant seat in F1 after Esteban Ocon’s departure was confirmed.

However, Steiner has been vocal is his criticism of Schumacher, and has consistently suggested that Alpine should hold back in considering the son of seven-time champion Michael Schumacher for their driver lineup for next year.

Six-time grand prix winner Ralf took to Instagram to defend his nephew and fire back at the former Haas boss for his comments.

"I don't understand these senseless jabs and comments. I don't know if he's the best person to judge that. I'm slowly getting the feeling that he wants to prevent the comeback at Alpine.”

Speaking with F1 Insider, he added: "The team is doing well without him. What would happen if Mick performed well in a possible return to Formula 1 - then Steiner would not be in a good light. I'm slowly starting to believe that's the reason.

“RTL knows my opinion, and so does Mr. Steiner. There will be no more joint performances in front of the camera. In Bahrain, I was able to put our dispute aside, but now that is no longer possible. I am consistent in that.”

READ MORE: Sainz 'signs contract' with next F1 team after legal approval

Related

Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Haas Alpine Guenther Steiner F1 Headlines
Steiner WARNS F1 team against signing huge name
Latest F1 News

Steiner WARNS F1 team against signing huge name

  • June 2, 2024 11:58
Steiner 'SUED' by former team over book
Latest F1 News

Steiner 'SUED' by former team over book

  • May 14, 2024 09:58
  • 1

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Schumacher REFUSES TV work in 'senseless' Steiner jibe

  • 26 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Marko BLAMES Perez for 'painful' Red Bull woes

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton-Mercedes DIVORCE theory given as fans vent FURY

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Sky F1 pundit continues DESTRUCTION of Ricciardo's career

  • 2 hours ago
  • 1
Latest F1 News

Winning team upgrades 'ACCELERATED' after Canada disaster

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Sky F1 pundit presents Hamilton-Mercedes DIVORCE theory

  • Today 09:14
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x