Schumacher REFUSES TV work in 'senseless' Steiner jibe

Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher has refused to work alongside Guenther Steiner for German broadcaster RTL for the foreseeable future.

It comes after recent comments made by the former Haas team principal towards Schumacher’s nephew Mick, and his future in F1.

Mick Schumacher joined Haas in 2021 and endured a difficult spell with the team, where he could only amass 12 points in two seasons.

The German was let go by the American squad at the end of the 2022 season in favour of a more experienced driver lineup, and has since acted as a reserve driver for Mercedes.

Guenther Steiner was Mick Schumacher's boss at Haas

Schumacher was let go by Haas in 2022

Ralf Schumacher responds to Steiner

In 2024, the 25-year-old is competing with Alpine in the World Endurance Championship, and has been linked with the vacant seat in F1 after Esteban Ocon’s departure was confirmed.

However, Steiner has been vocal is his criticism of Schumacher, and has consistently suggested that Alpine should hold back in considering the son of seven-time champion Michael Schumacher for their driver lineup for next year.

Six-time grand prix winner Ralf took to Instagram to defend his nephew and fire back at the former Haas boss for his comments.

"I don't understand these senseless jabs and comments. I don't know if he's the best person to judge that. I'm slowly getting the feeling that he wants to prevent the comeback at Alpine.”

Speaking with F1 Insider, he added: "The team is doing well without him. What would happen if Mick performed well in a possible return to Formula 1 - then Steiner would not be in a good light. I'm slowly starting to believe that's the reason.

“RTL knows my opinion, and so does Mr. Steiner. There will be no more joint performances in front of the camera. In Bahrain, I was able to put our dispute aside, but now that is no longer possible. I am consistent in that.”

