Recent F1 signing suggests Mercedes GAMBLE dictated contract decision
Recent F1 signing suggests Mercedes GAMBLE dictated contract decision
Alex Albon revealed his Formula 1 contract extension was in fact aided by his confidence in the resources of a rival F1 team.
Having driven for Williams Racing since 2022, Albon recently committed to the team until at least the end of 2026.
F1 Headlines: Schumacher 'forced to sell' personal items as driver provides cryptic HINT on future
READ MORE: 'Greedy' Horner and Geri BLASTED after big win
Speaking to total-motorsport.com, he stated that the power unit partnership between the Grove-based outfit and F1 superpower Mercedes was a key reason for extending his contract.
“Mercedes has shown so many times that it is one step ahead of the rest during major rule changes,” said Albon.
Albon's future with Williams
As of 2026, all teams on the grid will be moving closer to the hybrid model with regulation changes expected to shake things up.
After scoring his first points of the year in Monaco, Albon will be hoping for the pace to pick up as the season develops.
The Mercedes power unit could prove pivotal to a competitive paddock, especially if reports linking Carlos Sainz to Williams prove true.
With the driver market changing daily, Albon admitted the transition wouldn't be easy: “That doesn't mean that other teams can't just as easily deliver a strong package.
"Everyone will undoubtedly invest a lot of money in a new engine, so that they can get off to a flying start straight away. But I think Mercedes is always a safe choice.”
READ MORE: Newey Ferrari signing completed amid Red Bull woes
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Explained: What is a red flag?
- 40 minutes ago
Recent F1 signing suggests Mercedes GAMBLE dictated contract decision
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull chief predicts 'difficult' Canadian GP for Verstappen
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Schumacher 'forced to sell' personal items as driver provides cryptic HINT on future
- 3 hours ago
F1 team attempt to HIJACK Carlos Sainz move with audacious return tipped
- 3 hours ago
What Ocon exit means for potential F1 REVOLUTION
- Today 10:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul