Recent F1 signing suggests Mercedes GAMBLE dictated contract decision

Alex Albon revealed his Formula 1 contract extension was in fact aided by his confidence in the resources of a rival F1 team.

Having driven for Williams Racing since 2022, Albon recently committed to the team until at least the end of 2026.

Speaking to total-motorsport.com, he stated that the power unit partnership between the Grove-based outfit and F1 superpower Mercedes was a key reason for extending his contract.

“Mercedes has shown so many times that it is one step ahead of the rest during major rule changes,” said Albon.

Albon's future with Williams

As of 2026, all teams on the grid will be moving closer to the hybrid model with regulation changes expected to shake things up.

After scoring his first points of the year in Monaco, Albon will be hoping for the pace to pick up as the season develops.

The Mercedes power unit could prove pivotal to a competitive paddock, especially if reports linking Carlos Sainz to Williams prove true.

With the driver market changing daily, Albon admitted the transition wouldn't be easy: “That doesn't mean that other teams can't just as easily deliver a strong package.

"Everyone will undoubtedly invest a lot of money in a new engine, so that they can get off to a flying start straight away. But I think Mercedes is always a safe choice.”

