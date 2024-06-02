Newey Ferrari signing completed as 'greedy' Horner BLASTED - GPFans F1 Recap
Adrian Newey has completed a Ferrari signing following Red Bull’s decline at the Monaco Grand Prix.
Read more of today's top stories here, including Lewis Hamilton's F1 toilet trauma
'Greedy' Horner and Geri BLASTED after big win
Christian and Geri Horner have been blasted by angry neighbours over plans to build a swimming pool at their Northamptonshire mansion.
Former F1 driver involved in huge FIGHT with Andretti stars
A former Formula 1 star has become involved in a huge altercation while taking part in another series.
Hamilton given major Italian approval ahead of Ferrari switch
Lewis Hamilton has been given the Italian seal of approval ahead of his switch to Ferrari for 2025.
Steiner WARNS F1 team against signing huge name
Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has warned a Formula 1 team against signing a big name driver for next season.
