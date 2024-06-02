Former F1 driver involved in huge FIGHT with Andretti stars

A former Formula 1 star has become involved in a huge altercation while taking part in another series.

The fight, which involved two other racing stars who are linked with F1 hopefuls Andretti Global, took place over the weekend.

F1 Headlines: Hamilton reveals F1 trauma as Verstappen blame emerges in rivals war

READ MORE: Newey Ferrari signing completed amid Red Bull woes

It came at the IndyCar Detroit event, part of a busy five-week period of IndyCar action which also featured the Indy500 last weekend.

While Andretti Global drivers Colton Herta and Kyle Kirkwood were involved in the pit lane skirmish, it was a former F1 star who has been forced to apologise after making homophobic remarks.

It has been a busy few weeks for the IndyCar series

IndyCar pit lane fight

Santino Ferrucci worked alongside Charles Leclerc as a reserve driver with the Haas F1 team back in 2016, and gained his debut in an F1 car at the 2016 British Grand Prix, involved in a test around the Silverstone track.

The American has raced in IndyCar since 2018, after a tumultuous time in F2, where he was banned from using a statement synonymous with Donald Trump on his car, as well as being summarily fired by the Trident team, who cited behavioural issues, and non-payment of money required by contract.

During Detroit GP practice, Ferrucci became angered at Kirkwood's driving, blaming him for purposeful, unnecessary contact when the pair banged wheels after Ferrucci had already had an on-track skirmish with Herta.

This then bubbled over in the pit lane, when Ferrucci shoved Kirkwood, after the Andretti driver had said over the radio that: "Santino needs to get kicked out of the series."

During the altercation, Ferrucci fired an expletive-laden rant in the direction of Kirkwood, before calling Herta Kirkwood's “little boyfriend team-mate” in an interview.

I had to go check out the Ferrucci - Kirkwood/Herta feud from today's Indy Car practice in Detroit. This includes the shoving incident between Ferrucci & Kirkwood plus the interviews with all 3 pic.twitter.com/RyJ3vKvA2d — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) June 1, 2024

After the incident, Ferrucci apologised for his homophobic comment launched in the direction of the Andretti stars.

“Man, I just apologise for the comments,” Ferrucci told RACER.

“I was very out of line, very out of pocket, especially in Pride Month. It’s not at all what I want to convey as myself, and I’d like to hold myself in a better light.

“With all the tensions going on, after all that stuff happened, I just let my emotions get the better of me in that interview.

“And now I just want to really apologise to the community, and to Colton and to Kyle for that.”

READ MORE: Ricciardo given F1 future boost after shock team switch emerges

Related