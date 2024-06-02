Hamilton delivers strong statement over Israel-Gaza conflict
Hamilton delivers strong statement over Israel-Gaza conflict
Lewis Hamilton has delivered a strong statement regarding the Israel-Gaza conflict
The seven-time world champion took to social media to portray his stance on the conflict that has escalated since October 7 2023, following attacks by Hamas (who the UK government describe as a terrorist organisation) on Israel.
Since then, Israel’s response has resulted in the deaths of over 36,000 Palestinians, and has caused extensive damage in Gaza, with an estimated 157,200 buildings damaged or destroyed in March alone.
The recent incursion into Rafah, launched in May, has displaced one million people, highlighting the humanitarian crisis in the region.
Lewis Hamilton speaks up on Israel-Gaza conflict
Lewis Hamilton's advocacy adds to international demands for a ceasefire, and humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip.
The champion took to social media to condemn the conflict, and to ask for attacks to stop.
"Enough is enough. We cannot continue to watch this tragedy unfold and not speak up. The trauma and terror that so many, but particularly innocent children, are experiencing is horrifying. This must stop - for the children, for their families, and for their lives," Hamilton wrote in an Instagram story last week.
Hamilton’s advocacy extends beyond the Israel-Gaza conflict, bringing attention to the Black Lives Matter movement in the F1 paddock.
He also founded Mission 44, a charitable foundation that aims to build an inclusive education system, and help underrepresented groups strive for careers in STEM and motorsport.
