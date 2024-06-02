close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Hamilton delivers strong statement over Israel-Gaza conflict

Hamilton delivers strong statement over Israel-Gaza conflict

Hamilton delivers strong statement over Israel-Gaza conflict

Hamilton delivers strong statement over Israel-Gaza conflict

Lewis Hamilton has delivered a strong statement regarding the Israel-Gaza conflict

The seven-time world champion took to social media to portray his stance on the conflict that has escalated since October 7 2023, following attacks by Hamas (who the UK government describe as a terrorist organisation) on Israel.

READ MORE: Newey Ferrari signing completed amid Red Bull woes

Since then, Israel’s response has resulted in the deaths of over 36,000 Palestinians, and has caused extensive damage in Gaza, with an estimated 157,200 buildings damaged or destroyed in March alone.

The recent incursion into Rafah, launched in May, has displaced one million people, highlighting the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Lewis Hamilton has taken a strong stance on Israel-Gaza

Lewis Hamilton speaks up on Israel-Gaza conflict

Lewis Hamilton's advocacy adds to international demands for a ceasefire, and humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip.

The champion took to social media to condemn the conflict, and to ask for attacks to stop.

"Enough is enough. We cannot continue to watch this tragedy unfold and not speak up. The trauma and terror that so many, but particularly innocent children, are experiencing is horrifying. This must stop - for the children, for their families, and for their lives," Hamilton wrote in an Instagram story last week.

Hamilton’s advocacy extends beyond the Israel-Gaza conflict, bringing attention to the Black Lives Matter movement in the F1 paddock.

He also founded Mission 44, a charitable foundation that aims to build an inclusive education system, and help underrepresented groups strive for careers in STEM and motorsport.

READ MORE: Red Bull F1 'in trouble' as team issues deepen for Horner

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Adrian Newey
Hamilton given major Italian approval ahead of Ferrari switch
Latest F1 News

Hamilton given major Italian approval ahead of Ferrari switch

  • Today 12:55
Hamilton delivers BRUTAL Mercedes jab after hot take
F1 Social

Hamilton delivers BRUTAL Mercedes jab after hot take

  • Today 09:55

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen SNUBBED by Mercedes star after offer

  • 41 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Racing star reveals Cullen relationship MORE than just trainer-racer

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Hamilton delivers strong statement over Israel-Gaza conflict

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

'Greedy' Horner and Geri BLASTED after big win

  • 3 hours ago
  • 1
F1 Superstars

Norris in UNUSUAL task amid Champions League final appearance

  • Today 14:57
IndyCar

Former F1 driver involved in huge FIGHT with Andretti stars

  • Today 13:58
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x