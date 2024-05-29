Red Bull chief names FIRST CHOICE Verstappen team-mate as Norris BLASTS FIA - GPFans F1 Recap

Max Verstappen's position at Red Bull could hardly be more secure, but can the same be said for his team-mate Sergio Perez?, and now team advisor Helmut Marko has made clear who he thinks should be considered first choice for the seat.

Norris BLASTS FIA over 'unacceptable' F1 quirk

Lando Norris secured his first F1 victory in Miami

Lando Norris has lashed out at Formula 1's governing body over its failure to address an issue which surfaced at last weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.

Verstappen claims Red Bull dominance coming to an end

Max Verstappen was only sixth in Monaco

Red Bull had a disastrous Monaco Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen finishing sixth while Sergio Perez crashed out, and it has now been claimed that the team's period of dominance in F1 is over.

Ferrari star delivers HOPEFUL verdict amid Red Bull struggles

Carlos Sainz's Formula 1 future is up in the air

Red Bull's ongoing struggles have shown that the gap between the championship leaders and their rivals is shrinking, according to one of Ferrari's star drivers.

Leclerc gives CONTROVERSIAL take on vital question

Charles Leclerc was victorious in Monaco

Charles Leclerc may have spent the weekend celebrating his Monaco Grand Prix victory with Ferrari, but he still had time to comment one of life's most controversial culinary debates.

