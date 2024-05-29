Red Bull chief names FIRST CHOICE Verstappen team-mate as Norris BLASTS FIA - GPFans F1 Recap
Max Verstappen's position at Red Bull could hardly be more secure, but can the same be said for his team-mate Sergio Perez?, and now team advisor Helmut Marko has made clear who he thinks should be considered first choice for the seat.
Norris BLASTS FIA over 'unacceptable' F1 quirk
Lando Norris has lashed out at Formula 1's governing body over its failure to address an issue which surfaced at last weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.
Verstappen claims Red Bull dominance coming to an end
Red Bull had a disastrous Monaco Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen finishing sixth while Sergio Perez crashed out, and it has now been claimed that the team's period of dominance in F1 is over.
Ferrari star delivers HOPEFUL verdict amid Red Bull struggles
Red Bull's ongoing struggles have shown that the gap between the championship leaders and their rivals is shrinking, according to one of Ferrari's star drivers.
Leclerc gives CONTROVERSIAL take on vital question
Charles Leclerc may have spent the weekend celebrating his Monaco Grand Prix victory with Ferrari, but he still had time to comment one of life's most controversial culinary debates.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul