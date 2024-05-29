close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Red Bull chief names FIRST CHOICE Verstappen team-mate as Norris BLASTS FIA - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull chief names FIRST CHOICE Verstappen team-mate as Norris BLASTS FIA - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull chief names FIRST CHOICE Verstappen team-mate as Norris BLASTS FIA - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull chief names FIRST CHOICE Verstappen team-mate as Norris BLASTS FIA - GPFans F1 Recap

Max Verstappen's position at Red Bull could hardly be more secure, but can the same be said for his team-mate Sergio Perez?, and now team advisor Helmut Marko has made clear who he thinks should be considered first choice for the seat.

➡️ READ MORE

Norris BLASTS FIA over 'unacceptable' F1 quirk

Lando Norris secured his first F1 victory in Miami

Lando Norris has lashed out at Formula 1's governing body over its failure to address an issue which surfaced at last weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen claims Red Bull dominance coming to an end

Max Verstappen was only sixth in Monaco

Red Bull had a disastrous Monaco Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen finishing sixth while Sergio Perez crashed out, and it has now been claimed that the team's period of dominance in F1 is over.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari star delivers HOPEFUL verdict amid Red Bull struggles

Carlos Sainz's Formula 1 future is up in the air

Red Bull's ongoing struggles have shown that the gap between the championship leaders and their rivals is shrinking, according to one of Ferrari's star drivers.

➡️ READ MORE

Leclerc gives CONTROVERSIAL take on vital question

Charles Leclerc was victorious in Monaco

Charles Leclerc may have spent the weekend celebrating his Monaco Grand Prix victory with Ferrari, but he still had time to comment one of life's most controversial culinary debates.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez Lando Norris FIA Helmut Marko
F1 News Today: Sainz reveals KEY FACTOR behind next F1 move as Verstappen mulls new team offer
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Sainz reveals KEY FACTOR behind next F1 move as Verstappen mulls new team offer

  • Yesterday 05:57
Mercedes boss names IDEAL Hamilton replacement as F1 chief gives Sainz transfer update - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Mercedes boss names IDEAL Hamilton replacement as F1 chief gives Sainz transfer update - GPFans F1 Recap

  • May 28, 2024 23:57

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Red Bull chief names FIRST CHOICE Verstappen team-mate as Norris BLASTS FIA - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
Christian Horner

Geri Horner in EMBARRASSING Instagram blunder

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Indy 500 winner TROLLS F1 on controversial show

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Las Vegas GP set for MAJOR changes amid Verstappen criticism

  • Yesterday 20:57
Latest F1 News

Andretti dealt HUGE blow in bid to join F1

  • Yesterday 19:57
F1 News & Gossip

F1 owners hint at THREE new potential grand prix venues

  • Yesterday 18:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x