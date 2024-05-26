Epic F1 overtake in Monaco as potential Hamilton successor goes VIRAL

A clip involving a Mercedes star has gone viral on social media following a spectacular overtake in Monaco.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton currently races for Mercedes, winning six of his world titles with the team.

However, Hamilton announced he would be leaving Mercedes for Ferrari in 2025, throwing F1’s driver market into chaos.

Mercedes have hinted they intend to replace Hamilton with their junior driver Kimi Andrea Antonelli, despite his lack of experience - and Antonelli has gone viral on social media after some spicy F2 action in Monte Carlo.

Lewis Hamilton announced his move to Ferrari in 2025

Kimi Andrea Antonelli has been tipped to replace Hamilton at Mercedes

Where does Antonelli currently race?

Antonelli currently competes with Prema in Formula 2, alongside Ferrari star Ollie Bearman.

The Brit jumped into the Scuderia at the last minute for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, achieving a P7 finish on his debut.

Bearman will be aiming to win the F2 title, and demonstrate why he is the best available option to F1 teams for 2025. A seat has become available at Haas after Nico Hulkenberg announced he would be switching to Sauber/Audi for 2025, and Bearman has been tipped to replace him.

In the meantime, however, Bearman enjoyed a close tussle with his team-mate Antonelli during the F2 Feature Race in Monaco.

Ollie Bearman impressed with Ferrari during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

The two Prema drivers were involved in an epic battle following their pit stops, with Bearman performing an inspired switchback overtake on his team-mate at the Grand Hotel hairpin.

LAP 22 / 42



Antonelli pits and comes out just ahead of his @PREMA_Team teammate, Ollie Bearman who manages to get past at the turn 6 hairpin with a great move! #F2 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/i6YsmC9K8N — Formula 2 (@Formula2) May 26, 2024

Bearman may have come out on top on this occasion, but his tyres were up to temperature compared to Antonelli’s who were still cold hampering his ability to defend his position.

Both Bearman and Antonelli finished the Feature Race in P4 and P7 respectively, and demonstrated to F1 teams that they are viable option for their future line-ups.

