Norris BLASTS 'idiot' F1 rivals in Monaco

Lando Norris has labelled one of his Formula 1 rivals as an ‘idiot’ at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The third practice session of the weekend was a cause of frustration for many drivers, with multiple cases of alleged impeding, spins and a red flag.

Miami GP winner Norris in particular aired his frustrations at some of his rivals in the session, after an incident involving his good friend George Russell.

Norris was involved in an incident towards the end of the session, nearly colliding with the Mercedes of Russell in a nasty-looking case of alleged impeding.

Lando Norris avoided a huge collision in Monaco

Lando Norris was annoyed after an incident with George Russell

Norris frustrated with F1 rivals

Whilst completing a flying lap, Norris entered the tunnel where he found Russell driving slowly at the exit on the racing line.

In order to avoid a huge crash, the McLaren slowed down, ruining his lap, and moved towards Russell to express his displeasure.

“Idiots these blokes. All of them. Not all of them. Just some of them,” Norris said over team radio.

Without directly referencing Russell, Norris’ race engineer responded cryptically.

“I won’t ask you to name which ones are and aren’t.”

Both drivers were summoned to the stewards following the incident, and Norris was given a reprimand for purposely driving close to Russell to express his displeasure.

The McLaren driver was in breach of Article 33.4 of the Sporting Regulations as the action could 'lead to a dangerous situation and should be avoided'.

The Brits were not the only drivers that nearly tangled in the Monaco tunnel, with a terrifying incident narrowly avoided in Formula 2 on Friday.

Red Bull junior driver Isack Hadjar flew into the tunnel at full speed during qualifying, where a slowed down Ritomo Miyata was hidden from view.

Before he knew it, Hadjar had Miyata in front of him, but managed to turn his car away at the last second, in a lightning quick reaction to avoid what would have been a devastating incident.

