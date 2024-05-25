Hamilton stranded on track after UNUSUAL Monaco red flag
Hamilton stranded on track after UNUSUAL Monaco red flag
Lewis Hamilton was caught up in a bizarre incident caused by Valtteri Bottas during the final practice session at the Monaco Grand Prix.
The Finn brought out a red flag after hitting the wall at the swimming pool section, damaging his front suspension.
READ MORE: Verstappen under FIA investigation amid Monaco frustrations
Hamilton was caught behind his former team-mate at Rascasse, but managed to reverse and creep past the Sauber to return to the pits.
The incident was quickly cleared away and the session resumed after four minutes, with the British champion maintaining his position at the top of the time-sheets.
Hamilton's FP3 woes continue
However Hamilton's session worsened, going deep into Turn One following a huge lock-up.
After complaining that his tyres were dead, the champion spun around and returned to the track in order to get back to the pits.
The incident may have negative consequences for Hamilton's Monaco weekend, ruining his soft tyres, and losing crucial lap time to prepare for qualifying.
Hamilton was not the only driver to make a mistake, with the McLaren of Oscar Piastri also running off the track.
As the session progressed, Hamilton was unable to set a new time and found himself slipping towards the back of the order.
Eventually, the Brit managed to return to the track on a new pair of soft tyres, to make up for lost time and prepare for qualifying.
READ MORE: Cullen ‘living’ with new star after Hamilton split
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Results: Monaco Grand Prix 2024 times as F1 champion OUT in huge shock
- 17 minutes ago
Red Bull suffer HUGE qualifying setback in Monaco
- 14 minutes ago
F1 team boss in BRUTAL swipe at rivals over sponsorship deal
- 44 minutes ago
Verstappen under FIA investigation amid Monaco frustrations
- 1 hour ago
F1 Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Monte Carlo
- 1 hour ago
F1 Qualifying Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
- 1 hour ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul