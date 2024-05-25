F1 team boss in BRUTAL swipe at rivals over sponsorship deal

A F1 team boss has taken a brutal swipe at a rival team’s sponsorship deal during FP1 in Monaco.

FP1 provided a glimpse of a Mercedes resurgence, with Lewis Hamilton setting the fastest time of the session, and George Russell in P3.

READ MORE: BIZARRE Ferrari incident causes red flag at Monaco GP

The two Mercedes were split by Oscar Piastri in the McLaren, who are running a tribute livery to Ayrton Senna this weekend to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the champion's death.

Red Bull, however, struggled in the first session around Monaco, with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez finishing P11 and P12 respectively.

McLaren run a special tribute livery to Ayrton Senna

Red Bull struggled in FP1 in Monaco

Williams team boss jokes at rival’s expense

Off-track in FP1 Williams team principal James Vowles had an interesting conversation with the Sky Sports’ commentary team.

Recent reports from Autosport state that Carlos Sainz has been in talks with Williams about a drive at the team for 2025, with the Sky team grilling him on the rumours.

Reports initially speculated that the Spaniard would move to Mercedes in a straight swap with Hamilton, who will replace Sainz at Ferrari.

However, Mercedes appear committed to promoting their junior driver Kimi Andrea Antonelli to the team to replace Hamilton, despite his youth and inexperience in the sport.

When Sky Sports asked Vowles about their talks with Sainz, he remained cryptic, revealing very little.

READ MORE: Hamilton STORMS to the front at Monaco GP

James Vowles teases Carlos Sainz Williams talks

However, the team boss did have time to take a jab at a rival F1 team when discussing tyre choices in FP1 with the commentary team.

“The two - don’t ask me what they’re called - AlphaTauri, Visa Cash App buy one get one free, went on the medium earlier, everyone else was on the hard,” Vowels said.

WATCH: The Greatest F1 Champions Who Never Were

Related