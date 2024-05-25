F1 team boss in BRUTAL swipe at rivals over sponsorship deal
F1 team boss in BRUTAL swipe at rivals over sponsorship deal
A F1 team boss has taken a brutal swipe at a rival team’s sponsorship deal during FP1 in Monaco.
FP1 provided a glimpse of a Mercedes resurgence, with Lewis Hamilton setting the fastest time of the session, and George Russell in P3.
READ MORE: BIZARRE Ferrari incident causes red flag at Monaco GP
The two Mercedes were split by Oscar Piastri in the McLaren, who are running a tribute livery to Ayrton Senna this weekend to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the champion's death.
Red Bull, however, struggled in the first session around Monaco, with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez finishing P11 and P12 respectively.
Williams team boss jokes at rival’s expense
Off-track in FP1 Williams team principal James Vowles had an interesting conversation with the Sky Sports’ commentary team.
Recent reports from Autosport state that Carlos Sainz has been in talks with Williams about a drive at the team for 2025, with the Sky team grilling him on the rumours.
Reports initially speculated that the Spaniard would move to Mercedes in a straight swap with Hamilton, who will replace Sainz at Ferrari.
However, Mercedes appear committed to promoting their junior driver Kimi Andrea Antonelli to the team to replace Hamilton, despite his youth and inexperience in the sport.
When Sky Sports asked Vowles about their talks with Sainz, he remained cryptic, revealing very little.
READ MORE: Hamilton STORMS to the front at Monaco GP
However, the team boss did have time to take a jab at a rival F1 team when discussing tyre choices in FP1 with the commentary team.
“The two - don’t ask me what they’re called - AlphaTauri, Visa Cash App buy one get one free, went on the medium earlier, everyone else was on the hard,” Vowels said.
WATCH: The Greatest F1 Champions Who Never Were
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Results: Monaco Grand Prix 2024 times as F1 champion OUT in huge shock
- 16 minutes ago
Red Bull suffer HUGE qualifying setback in Monaco
- 13 minutes ago
F1 team boss in BRUTAL swipe at rivals over sponsorship deal
- 43 minutes ago
Verstappen under FIA investigation amid Monaco frustrations
- 1 hour ago
F1 Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Monte Carlo
- 1 hour ago
F1 Qualifying Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
- 1 hour ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul