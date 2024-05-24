close global

F1 News Today: Ricciardo in X-RATED admission as Perez makes 'super spicy' Verstappen revelation

Daniel Ricciardo has delivered an x-rated prediction on his chances at this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.

Read more of today's big F1 stories here, including a big win for Christian and Geri Horner.

Perez makes 'SUPER SPICY' admission about partnering Verstappen

Max Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate has opened up the immense challenge of going head-to-head with the three-time Formula 1 world champion.

Hamilton reveals 'best weekend of his life' in touching Instagram post

Lewis Hamilton has taken to Instagram to reveal the 'best weekend of his life' ahead of this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.

F1 team boss warns star driver's seat under threat for 2025

A F1 team boss has hinted that their star driver's seat is under threat going into 2025.

Red Bull boss reveals personality CLASH torpedoed signing of F1 champion

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has revealed the brutal reason for rejecting an F1 champion as Max Verstappen’s team-mate.

Schumacher family receive BIG 'fake interview' payment as surprise Sargeant replacement linked - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Schumacher family receive BIG 'fake interview' payment as surprise Sargeant replacement linked - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: Christian and Geri Horner win big as favourite to REPLACE Hamilton named
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Christian and Geri Horner win big as favourite to REPLACE Hamilton named

  • Yesterday 19:00

Ricciardo reveals Horner 'jealousy' conversation at previous race

  • 15 minutes ago
Verstappen gives 'MISTAKES' advice to Hamilton Mercedes successor

  • 1 hour ago
Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Ricciardo in X-RATED admission as Perez makes 'super spicy' Verstappen revelation

  • 3 hours ago
Schumacher family receive BIG 'fake interview' payment as surprise Sargeant replacement linked - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
Hamilton reveals 'best weekend of his life' in touching Instagram post

  • Yesterday 22:57
