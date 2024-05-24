F1 News Today: Ricciardo in X-RATED admission as Perez makes 'super spicy' Verstappen revelation

Daniel Ricciardo has delivered an x-rated prediction on his chances at this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.

Read more of today's big F1 stories here, including a big win for Christian and Geri Horner.

Perez makes 'SUPER SPICY' admission about partnering Verstappen

Max Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate has opened up the immense challenge of going head-to-head with the three-time Formula 1 world champion.

Hamilton reveals 'best weekend of his life' in touching Instagram post

Lewis Hamilton has taken to Instagram to reveal the 'best weekend of his life' ahead of this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.

F1 team boss warns star driver's seat under threat for 2025

A F1 team boss has hinted that their star driver's seat is under threat going into 2025.

Red Bull boss reveals personality CLASH torpedoed signing of F1 champion

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has revealed the brutal reason for rejecting an F1 champion as Max Verstappen’s team-mate.

