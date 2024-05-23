Perez makes 'SUPER SPICY' admission about partnering Verstappen

Max Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate has opened up the immense challenge of going head-to-head with the three-time Formula 1 world champion.

Having joined the Milton Keynes-based team in 2019, Sergio Perez has played second fiddle to his Dutch partner, watching on as Verstappen has delivered three consecutive drivers' titles.

Perez - who finished a distant second in the standings last season - has been the subject of much speculation in 2024 given he is soon to be out of contract, and the pressure is on to prove to Red Bull bosses that is worthy of a new deal.

The 34-year-old has featured on the podium in four of the opening seven races this year, but has now gone over a year since tasting victory.

A poor showing at last weekend's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix saw the veteran come home in eighth, as he delivered his worst performance of the campaign so far.

Sergio Perez has been at Red Bull since 2019

Perez pushed to the limit

Speaking to media in Imola, Perez revealed that despite being consistently outperformed by his team-mate, he relishes the challenge, suggesting that other drivers would struggle to cope with the responsibility of lining up alongside one of the sport's greatest-ever drivers.

“It's not fair if I'm going to speak for other drivers, but there are reasons why Red Bull doesn't work for everyone," he said. “Being Verstappen's team-mate is super spicy.

"I'm sure I would have stood out more often if I had another teammate, however, it is a fantastic challenge. Max is the best driver, he is complete and makes few mistakes.

Max Verstappen has consistently outperformed his team-mate throughout their time at Red Bull

“It's great to have a team-mate like that, because you know you have to push to the limit and finish perfect weekends to beat him.

“You really just have to reset and stay mentally strong, because sometimes it can be very difficult. At Red Bull you just have to be mentally strong now.”

