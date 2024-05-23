Ricciardo gives X-RATED prediction on Monaco chances
Ricciardo gives X-RATED prediction on Monaco chances
Daniel Ricciardo has delivered an x-rated prediction on his chances at this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.
The Australian returns to the scene of his greatest day in Formula 1 looking to recapture some of the form which delivered an iconic victory while driving for Red Bull in 2018.
Ricciardo - now with RB - has endured an underwhelming season so far, failing to finish in the top 10 at any of the opening seven races.
He did, however, turn back the clock in Miami earlier this month, driving superbly to clinch fourth spot in the sprint race, before slumping to 15th in Sunday's main event.
Feeling of 'happiness, confidence and possibility'
With the 34-year-old being consistently outperformed by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda this season, the pressure is on to show he can deliver big performances as he looks to secure a seat in F1 next year.
Speaking to media including GPFans ahead of the showpiece event in the principality, Ricciardo talked up his chances of impressing on the street circuit as he targets a first points-finish of the season.
"I definitely come into the weekend with a genuine feeling of happiness, confidence and possibility," he admitted.
"I’m sure that after a couple of laps [in practice], I’ll be like ‘let’s f***ing turn it up a little bit’, and the confidence will start to build and the possibility of maybe [producing] an awesome [qualifying] lap on Saturday."
