F1 star aiming to break Monaco CURSE at 'special' track

One F1 star is confident they can end their unlucky streak at the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend.

Monaco is one of the most anticipated races on F1's calendar, and part of the illustrious Triple Crown of Motorsport.

World champion Graham Hill was nicknamed ‘Mr Monaco’ due to his success around the circuit, but Ayrton Senna has the most race wins around the circuit with six victories.

Red Bull have dominated the streets of Monaco in recent years, with three back-to-back wins for the team achieved by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

Ayrton Senna has the most race wins around Monaco
Red Bull have won the past three races in Monaco

Will we see a new Monaco Grand Prix winner?

Both Ferrari and McLaren could be in the mix this weekend, and if they set a perfect time in qualifying then they could achieve the victory on Sunday, with little room to overtake on the narrow streets.

Ferrari driver, Charles Leclerc, has had a streak of bad luck around Monaco, particularly in 2021 where he started on pole position, but a gearbox issue meant he failed to start the race.

However, the Monegasque driver seemed more hopeful about his chances going into this weekend.

“Monaco is very special for me. True that it hasn't been the most successful race for me until now. However, the pace was always there and that gives me the confidence that it will be the case this year too," Leclerc said to Sky Sports.

Could Charles Leclerc take his first Monaco Grand Prix win this weekend?

“Monaco is so specific that we need to start a little bit from a blank page. Free Practice is super, super important to build the pace little by little. But I'm confident we will be strong.”

"It's the same roads that I took by bus to go to school when I was younger. Now it's in a Formula 1 car. So that makes it extra special for me.

“So I'm really looking forward to it. To be in Monaco, a very special track I think for every driver because it's a very challenging track and extra special for me, as it's my home race."

