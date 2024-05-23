Red Bull boss admits Monaco most challenging race of the season

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko is anticipating another tough weekend at the upcoming Monaco Grand Prix, and has identified who he believes will provide the main threat to his team's chances of securing more silverware.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit have been in imperious form in 2024, and led by three-time world champion Max Verstappen, currently sit more than 50 points ahead of nearest challengers, Ferrari, in the Formula 1 constructors' standings.

Their tight grip over the sport has loosened, somewhat, in recent weeks however following events in Miami and Imola, with McLaren emerging as a shock challenger to the Austrian team's dominance.

Lando Norris clinched a stunning maiden win in the US, before pushing Verstappen all the way at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix last weekend, and now looks to be the man most likely to put a dent in the Dutchman's title ambitions.

Lando Norris secured his first F1 victory in Miami

Helmut Marko has identified Charles Leclerc as a potential threat to Max Verstappen in Monaco

Who are the ones to watch?

Speaking ahead of the showpiece race weekend in the Principality, Marko acknowledged the improvements made by McLaren, but also picked out Charles Leclerc as one to watch on his return to his home track.

“We definitely have to take on the challenge with McLaren,” Marko told De Telegraaf.

“And now we’re going to Monaco and there it’s almost all about qualifying. I think that will be the most difficult race for us so far, also because of the bumps and kerbstones there.

“I expect a lot from Ferrari and especially from Charles Leclerc.”

