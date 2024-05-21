New F1 entry edges closer after SHOCK Imola appearance

A prospective Formula 1 entry has revealed itself following the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

F1 has recently soared in popularity across the globe, widening its audience particularly in America.

The sport’s growth can be attributed to Liberty Media’s takeover in 2017, who allowed unprecedented access into the paddock via the Netflix series Drive to Survive.

Not only has F1’s fanbase grown, but also the sport itself, adding a host of new races to the calendar including Las Vegas and Miami, with teams such as Andretti keen to join the grid.

Drive to Survive has helped F1 grow in popularity

Andretti is aiming to join the F1 grid

Can F1 continue to rise?

A fourth US grand prix may yet join the calendar, with a recent trademark application hinting at a race in Chicago .

Moreover, a Madrid F1 circuit has been confirmed on a ten-year deal to run from 2026, replacing Spain’s current race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Some F1 fans are concerned that street circuits are beginning to replace iconic motorsport venues, with Imola and Monza under threat as the calendar continues to grow.

The 2024 season hosts 24 races alone, and drivers, such as Max Verstappen, have complained about the season becoming longer.

Thailand are also interested in hosting a grand prix, with their prime minister Srettha Thavisin confirming these intentions following a visit to Imola this weekend.

Thavisin met with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, as well as other stakeholders. to discuss a Bangkok street race in 2027 or 2028.

Could we see a street race in Bangkok?

“In line with the Thai Government’s intention to bring F1 racing to Thailand in the near future, I visited the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari and had a discussion with executives of the Formula One Group,” Thavisin wrote on social media.

“This resonates with our policy to place Thailand on the global radar for international events and activities.”

