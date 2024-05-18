Verstappen pays tribute after matching EPIC F1 record - Top three qualifying verdict

Max Verstappen produced a sublime lap during Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix qualifying to take pole position for Sunday's race, matching a stunning Formula 1 record in the process.

The Dutchman came into qualifying on the back foot, following problems in all three practice sessions that suggested McLaren and Ferrari had the better of the world champions round the Imola track.

However, Verstappen managed to finish ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris to take his eighth consecutive pole position, matching an all-time record.

F1 has returned to the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari for the first time since 2022, and tributes have been pouring in across the weekend for the late, great Ayrton Senna, who lost his life at the track 30 years ago this month.

Verstappen's record-equalling feat ties him level with Brazilian legend Senna, who was known to be somewhat of a qualifying master.

Now, the three-time world champion has dedicated his stunning performance to Senna, in a wholesome tribute.

Here's what the top three had to say after an enthralling qualifying session!

Max Verstappen

"A difficult weekend so far, even this morning. Incredibly happy to be on pole here. I didn't expect that.

"We made some final changes before qualifying and they seemed to make it feel better. I could push harder.

"This track is unbelievable. To be on the limit here in qualifying, close to the gravel, I touched the gravel in the last corner.

"The adrenaline is very, very high."

On matching Senna's record of eight consecutive poles:

"It's a great start to the year and very special. It's 30 years since he passed away, so very pleased to get pole and in a way it's a nice memory to him.

"He was an incredible F1 driver, especially in qualifying.

"A great day for him, a great day for the team. I'm very, very happy."

Oscar Piastri

"It was pretty good, a little bit of a scruffy last corner but here it’s so, so difficult to do a perfect lap. So really happy. I’ve been really comfortable with the car from the moment we put it on track yesterday.

"So, so close to pole, but very happy. It’s been a little while since I’ve been back up here.

"We’ll see what we can do [during Sunday's race]. I think we’ve definitely been on the pace all weekend. You can never count out Max and Red Bull of course, like we’ve just seen, but I think the confidence is high. Of course it’s not the easiest track to overtake on, but the confidence is high that we can do something good."

"P3 is not a bad job at all. Within a tenth both of us for P1. Tiny margins but for us as a team we have had a great weekend.

"Oscar did a great job and so did Max. Exciting. I can't wait for tomorrow.

"We are getting closer. To be ahead of Ferrari is also a nice result for us. It's going to be close, it's going to be a good race tomorrow.

"Hopefully it's an exciting one. Tough, especially when the lap times are so tight. A lot of it is down to lap one, strategy and the pit stops. It's going to be a tough race."

