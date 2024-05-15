F1 pundit hints at worrying outlook within Mercedes camp

One Formula 1 pundit has highlighted the devastating impact currently being felt at Mercedes following the dramatic events which unfolded at the Miami Grand Prix.

In a dramatic weekend of on-track action, Lando Norris pulled off one of the sport's biggest shocks in recent years, claiming his maiden victory in F1 as he raced clear of championship leader Max Verstappen to take the chequered flag.

READ MORE: Verstappen gives 'unfair' verdict amid Newey Red Bull departure

While the victory represented a significant milestone in the career of the young Brit, his success was every bit as important to his team - McLaren - who hadn't celebrated a race win since Daniel Ricciardo topped the podium at Monza back in 2021.

Given the dominance of three-time world champion Verstappen in recent years, Norris' landmark drive sparked hope that the Dutchman - and Red Bull - can be challenged by the chasing pack.

Red Bull currently lead the constructors' standings, ahead of McLaren and Ferrari, while Mercedes sit some way off in fourth following a series of disappointing results, as drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have failed to consistently make an impression at the top end of the grid.

Lando Norris secured his first F1 victory in Miami

Fighting for scraps

The team's inability to capitalise on a rare off day for Red Bull has highlighted just how far off the pace the Brackley-based outfit are, with F1 pundit Christian Hewgill offering his perspective on the current mood within the camp.

Speaking on the F1 Nation podcast, he said: “You’ve got to pick up on scraps when you're in an era of Red Bull domination like this, and the scrap was that that Red Bull was tricky on its balance, and McLaren have swooped in and picked up that scrap.

“They want that to be them. They're not even behind the people who are picking up the scraps.

”So I still think they're just gonna go away being like, 'well yeah, two cars into Q3 and a bit more solidly in the points, but we're not on the podium, we're not winning'.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton have struggled for form in 2024

“I just still sense a real air of disappointment around that team this season.

“Every year we come into pre-season testing and think they're gonna roll back, aren't they? And it just doesn't seem to happen."

READ MORE: F1 boss provides reason for Ricciardo REPLACEMENT

Related