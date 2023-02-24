Stuart Hodge

Haas team principal and Drive To Survive hero Guenther Steiner work a dazzlingly bright jacket during Day 2 of pre-season testing in Bahrain.

The charismatic boss, who is back across the screens of F1 fans in Season 5 of the hit Netflix series, was sporting a Las Vegas-style jacket which was given to a lucky fraternity of individuals close to plans for the latest US race.

The race, which makes its F1 debut on 18 November, promises to be an exciting spectacle like no other as the cars race down Frank Sinatra Drive, also known as the Las Vegas Strip.

The jacket worn by Steiner was very much in keeping with the overall Vegas vibes and the Haas boss wasn't scared to say how good he felt he looked.

"You know, I wear it nicely," said Steiner.

Steiner: So far, so good for Haas

The 57-year-old was asked about Haas' opening couple of days of pre-season testing. The American manufacturer's cars have encountered no serious issues and appear to be on pace, despite a car which is slightly stiff and prone to front locking.

Steiner admits it's a bit of a guessing game but says there is one key thing he is pleased about.

"It's difficult to say where we are," said the Italian. "The most important thing is being reliable. Fingers crossed, we have got one more day to go tomorrow, but today was flawless. So very good.

"Obviously we try different things, everybody's trying different things, so where we stack up we don't know really.

"It will be very tight this year in my opinion, you know tighter than ever but which is good for the sport. Hopefully we can get out on top of it but up to now, also with Nico [Hulkenberg] fitting in very well, so far so good."

