Norris faces FIA investigation following collision
Lando Norris is under investigation by the FIA following the first lap incident in the Miami Sprint race.
Shortly after the start, Lewis Hamilton made an ambitious lunge into turn one, but ended up colliding with Fernando Alonso.
Alonso then hit his team-mate Lance Stroll while Norris was around the outside, but could do nothing to avoid the chaos and was hit by the Aston Martin, sending him spinning into the outfield.
The McLaren was unable to get going again and was forced to retire from the race along with Stroll.
Norris under FIA investigation
The race was halted by a safety car until the track marshals could safely remove Norris' stricken McLaren.
Despite the Brit retiring through no fault of his own in the crash, he is under investigation for entering the track on foot after exiting his car.
Piastri ended up finishing sixth in the Sprint, but a penalty for Norris would mark a disappointing weekend thus far in Miami, despite bringing a significant amount of upgrades to the car.
The McLarens had looked good for pole position for the Sprint on Friday, but Oscar Piastri and Norris could only manage sixth and ninth respectively.
