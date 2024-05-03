F1 Results Today: Miami Grand Prix practice times as upgrade package boosts Verstappen rivals
Max Verstappen set the fastest time in practice for the Miami Grand Prix on Friday, but was pushed hard by a number of other teams – including McLaren, who brought an upgraded package to the US.
A red flag came out early in the session when Charles Leclerc spun his Ferrari, avoiding the wall but being unable to get his car facing the right way – instead simply blocking the track. His car was cleared off the track, but didn't make it back to the garage for him to continue his session.
READ MORE: F1 star causes red flag in HUGE Miami practice embarrassment
A number of drivers appeared to struggle with some of the lower speed corners, as well as judging their braking at the end of the long back straight, which caught out Verstappen among others.
F1 FP1 Results: Miami Grand Prix 2024
Here are the timesheets from Friday in Florida.
1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:28.595sec
2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - + 0.105sec
3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.115sec
4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.189sec
5. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.222sec
6. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - + 0.273sec
7. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.417sec
8. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.461sec
9. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +0.568sec
10. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.580sec
11. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +0.583sec
12. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +0.594sec
13. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - + 0.719sec
14. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.798sec
15. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +0.850sec
16. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.900sec
17. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.041sec
18. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1.296sec
19. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.428sec
20. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +3.504sec
Who is the current F1 world champion?
The imperious Max Verstappen is the current reigning Formula 1 champion, having won three consecutive titles between 2021 and 2023.
READ MORE: F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Miami Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
