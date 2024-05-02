Andretti names dream date for team's F1 debut

Mario Andretti has revealed when the Andretti F1 team are hoping to secure an entry to the Formula 1 grid, despite a rejection of admittance to the sport.

The American outfit were denied the chance to join the grid before 2028 by Formula One Management, with fears over the value (or lack thereof) that they would bring to the business.

They have since opened a new dedicated facility in Silverstone and even built a car to show how serious they are about becoming the 11th team.

The last time that F1 had more than ten teams was back in 2016, as Haas debuted before Manor fell off the grid at the end of the season.

It’s clear that the fans are eager for another team to help spice up what has been a fairly stagnant field over the past few years.

Andretti have a partnership with Cadillac to supply power units

Michael Andretti is pushing hard to get his team on the grid in 2026

When will Andretti enter the F1 grid?

Speaking to Planet F1, Mario Andretti has revealed which date the team continue to target for an entry to the sport.

“I want to make it clear the objective is 2026, to be realistic, that’s the plan,” he said. “To make everything work properly, with the complexity of a team and then looking forward to GM’s participation fully, 2026 is a solid date for us.

“I feel that probably the most difficult part was being approved by the FIA. That was serious business – the system was very robust and look how many teams applied,” he continued.

“There were no favours there, we had to comply with every aspect and check every box. There was no fudging here or fudging there.

“There was no personal aspect as part of it. You either do it or you don’t, either you commit, or you don’t.”

