F1 News Today: Newey Ferrari links given boost as star DROPPED from team

The Formula 1 world was recently rocked by news that Adrian Newey would be leaving Red Bull, and a fellow F1 legend thinks he would be a success at Ferrari - if the blockbuster move happens.

McLaren star DROPPED following serious injury

McLaren have announced that they have decided to release one of their racing drivers after an injury they sustained earlier this year.

Sainz hints at sensational move to rival series

Carlos Sainz’s future in Formula 1 remains in doubt – and the Spaniard has hinted at an incredible move to a rival series.

F1 rivals' UPGRADES provide Red Bull title charge doubt

Red Bull have once again raced into the lead in the 2024 Formula 1 season, but a few upgrades among rival cars could have them looking over their shoulders at the Miami Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen's preferred Red Bull team-mate REVEALED by F1 pundit

Formula 1 pundit Albert Fabrega has revealed who he believes Max Verstappen’s preferred team-mate is at Red Bull.

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

Newey 'desire' for DIFFERENT role at Ferrari revealed

  • 7 minutes ago
F1 Off The Track

Hamilton and Wolff centre stage as F1 shuts down New York for new emoji launch

  • 44 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 wonderkid in Imola TEST amid driver replacement reports

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Newey Ferrari links given boost as star DROPPED from team

  • 3 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Hamilton in Ferrari F1 SHOCK as star targeted for stunning Audi move - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
Latest F1 News

Former Perez F1 boss reveals who should replace him

  • Yesterday 21:57
More news

