F1 News Today: Newey Ferrari links given boost as star DROPPED from team

The Formula 1 world was recently rocked by news that Adrian Newey would be leaving Red Bull, and a fellow F1 legend thinks he would be a success at Ferrari - if the blockbuster move happens.

➡️ READ MORE

McLaren star DROPPED following serious injury

McLaren have announced that they have decided to release one of their racing drivers after an injury they sustained earlier this year.

➡️ READ MORE

Sainz hints at sensational move to rival series

Carlos Sainz’s future in Formula 1 remains in doubt – and the Spaniard has hinted at an incredible move to a rival series.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 rivals' UPGRADES provide Red Bull title charge doubt

Red Bull have once again raced into the lead in the 2024 Formula 1 season, but a few upgrades among rival cars could have them looking over their shoulders at the Miami Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen's preferred Red Bull team-mate REVEALED by F1 pundit

Formula 1 pundit Albert Fabrega has revealed who he believes Max Verstappen’s preferred team-mate is at Red Bull.

➡️ READ MORE

Related