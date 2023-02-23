Ronan Murphy

Thursday 23 February 2023 17:16 - Updated: 17:16

Formula 1 is back! And that can only mean one thing: F1 Twitter is back to its best.

After months of waiting, cars were out on the grid for pre-season testing in Bahrain and motorsport fans were back at their keyboards poking fun at the events on and off the track.

The first session of testing had a few talking points, with Aston Martin's early electronics issue causing a red flag after just nine minutes, Ferrari's nose showing a strange dimple, Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso looking on as their team-mates took to the track and the spirit of Inspector Seb lived on.

Here are the best F1 Twitter memes from day one of pre-season testing in Bahrain...

inspector seb taught lewis and valtteri well pic.twitter.com/kgoJDZg4kT — ash 🧸 (@lovesleclerc) February 23, 2023

Waiting for the 7am bus. pic.twitter.com/Q0T9tp9Cwl — Ky (@FiftyBucksVT) February 23, 2023

Ferrari has solved the puzzle on how to get golf ball dimples onto an F1 car. 🤣🤣@AeroGandalf @NaturalParadigm pic.twitter.com/PZ8Eg4I3Ko — Dr Obbs (@dr_obbs) February 23, 2023

Ferrari nose be like



📷: I_need_a_name_please #f1 pic.twitter.com/oNWoe8PDan — Inside The Paddock | Best F1® Memes (@PaddockMemes) February 23, 2023

"And now it's saying I need to turn off two-factor authentication unless I pay for Twitter Blue" pic.twitter.com/Uw1zXlKAKp — GPFans Global (@GPFansGlobal) February 23, 2023

Mum telling me to wait outside the principal's office. pic.twitter.com/5FOtRiLII0 — Ky (@FiftyBucksVT) February 23, 2023

Tell me Fernando Alonso just joined your team without telling me Fernando Alonso just joined your team pic.twitter.com/P35UgeDBE1 — MSportBanter 🏁 (@MSportBanter) February 23, 2023

20% discount on F1TV

Make the most of the 2023 season with 20% off 1 year's F1 TV Pro annual subscription!