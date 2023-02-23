F1 Twitter's best Bahrain Testing memes from Day 1
F1 News
F1 Twitter's best Bahrain Testing memes from Day 1
Formula 1 is back! And that can only mean one thing: F1 Twitter is back to its best.
After months of waiting, cars were out on the grid for pre-season testing in Bahrain and motorsport fans were back at their keyboards poking fun at the events on and off the track.
The first session of testing had a few talking points, with Aston Martin's early electronics issue causing a red flag after just nine minutes, Ferrari's nose showing a strange dimple, Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso looking on as their team-mates took to the track and the spirit of Inspector Seb lived on.
Here are the best F1 Twitter memes from day one of pre-season testing in Bahrain...
inspector seb taught lewis and valtteri well pic.twitter.com/kgoJDZg4kT— ash 🧸 (@lovesleclerc) February 23, 2023
Waiting for the 7am bus. pic.twitter.com/Q0T9tp9Cwl— Ky (@FiftyBucksVT) February 23, 2023
New Charles reaction meme#F1Testing pic.twitter.com/xRwQsdWTDU— tami. (@Vetteleclerc) February 23, 2023
Ferrari has solved the puzzle on how to get golf ball dimples onto an F1 car. 🤣🤣@AeroGandalf @NaturalParadigm pic.twitter.com/PZ8Eg4I3Ko— Dr Obbs (@dr_obbs) February 23, 2023
Ferrari nose be like— Inside The Paddock | Best F1® Memes (@PaddockMemes) February 23, 2023
📷: I_need_a_name_please #f1 pic.twitter.com/oNWoe8PDan
"And now it's saying I need to turn off two-factor authentication unless I pay for Twitter Blue" pic.twitter.com/Uw1zXlKAKp— GPFans Global (@GPFansGlobal) February 23, 2023
Streets are saying this is the @MercedesAMGF1 Twitter admin 😁#F1 #F12023 #F1Testing #MercedesAMGF1 #W14 #LewisHamilton pic.twitter.com/h7qZdQs0vg— Hamilton Insights (@LH44_insights) February 23, 2023
A mood 😅 pic.twitter.com/fMUkB8Kf78— tami. (@Vetteleclerc) February 23, 2023
Mum telling me to wait outside the principal's office. pic.twitter.com/5FOtRiLII0— Ky (@FiftyBucksVT) February 23, 2023
Tell me Fernando Alonso just joined your team without telling me Fernando Alonso just joined your team pic.twitter.com/P35UgeDBE1— MSportBanter 🏁 (@MSportBanter) February 23, 2023
20% discount on F1TV
Make the most of the 2023 season with 20% off 1 year's F1 TV Pro annual subscription!