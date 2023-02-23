Verstappen and Red Bull ominously top as F1 testing underway

Ewan Gale

Thursday 23 February 2023 11:27 - Updated: 11:52

Max Verstappen has started the new F1 season how he finished the last by finishing fastest at the end of the opening session of testing in Bahrain.

The Dutchman finished top of the leaderboard at the Bahrain International Circuit with Red Bull enjoying a smooth morning, finishing ahead of Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon.

Times at this stage of proceedings are, however, irrelevant as teams aim to ensure systems are working as desired ahead of the season.

Aston Martin in nightmare start and Ferrari in nose drama

In a session devoid of substantial drama, Aston Martin got off to the worst possible start when reserve driver Felipe Drugovich ground to a halt after just nine minutes.

The Brazilian, standing in for the injured Lance Stroll, had only completed four corners when parking up with a suspected electrical issue.

The AMR23 was returned to the pits on a flatbed truck and Drugovich eventually got running again after almost 90 minutes.

Max Verstappen headed the standings in the morning session

Red Bull's morning ran smoothly with Verstappen completing 71 laps in the RB19 and seemingly avoiding drama.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz also enjoyed a strong start to the year, though the SF-23's front nose drew interest.

Air pressure at maximum velocity created a dimple in the bodywork between the nose's crash structure, with the Scuderia suggesting supports within the structure had failed.

The return of porpoising?

Porpoising was present for various cars, including Sainz's Ferrari, though teams are acclimatising to the new floor regulations with the rear section ride height raised compared to last year. George Russell got off to a strong start with a trouble-free run for Mercedes, with the team intriguingly running with exposed wires connected to the steering wheel.

Williams showed an early pace with Alex Albon, although likely with a low-fuel mode. The team will be buoyed by the change in fortunes from last year's test where numerous issues hampered preparations.

Alex Albon's Williams during the first session

Zhou Guanyu had the first experience of the new Alfa Romeo and finished fourth fastest, whilst Nico Hulkenberg returned to action with Haas and ended sixth quickest.

The German did shed bodywork when taking too much kerb at turn six early in the session, though the front of the floor was quickly repaired by his team.

Drugovich found pace when recovering lap time to finish seventh quickest in an Aston Martin expected to take steps towards the front of the midfield this year.

Yuki Tsunoda had no issues at AlphaTauri but former team-mate Pierre Gasly was forced to sit in the garage for a short period as Alpine went to work on an issue at the back of the A523.

Oscar Piastri made his official F1 debut with McLaren and ended the morning with the slowest time of the 10 drivers.

Bahrain pre-season test day one, session one standings

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:32.959 - 71 laps

2. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.294secs - 72 laps

3. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.712s - 74 laps

4. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo] - +0.764s - 67 laps

5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +1.215s - 69 laps

6. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.465s - 51 laps

7. Felipe Drugovich [Aston Martin] - +1.605s - 40 laps

8. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri] - +1.712s - 46 laps

9. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.863s - 60 laps

10. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] +1.929s - 52 laps

