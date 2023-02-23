Aston Martin trigger first red flag of F1 2023

Ewan Gale

Thursday 23 February 2023 07:20 - Updated: 07:24

F1 testing lasted just nine minutes before a red flag was triggered by Aston Martin.

Reserve driver Felipe Drugovich was behind the wheel deputising for Lance Stroll, who was injured in a cycling accident in Spain ahead of the beginning of the pre-season test.

This wasn't the first time the AMR23 hit the track with all teams completing a 100km shakedown in the build up to the test, but track action for the Silverstone-based outfit could not have started worse.

Reigning F2 champion Drugovich had only just exited the pits for the first time when grinding to a halt on the exit of turn four, though there was no indication of what the failure could be.

As this is testing, the car can be recovered to the pits to be worked on and can be run once the team is confident any issue is fixed.