F1 News Today: Verstappen and Mercedes in new relationship as Ricciardo replacement talks given update

Max Verstappen has opened up about a potential future with Mercedes, acknowledging a changing dynamic between the Red Bull and their rival team.

F1 rival gives important update on Ricciardo replacement rumours

A Formula 1 rival has weighed in on the speculation surrounding the struggling Daniel Ricciardo at RB at RB.

EXCLUSIVE: 2025 is 'make or break' for Leclerc not Hamilton, says F1 champ

The pairing of Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari is a mouthwatering prospect for almost everyone involved in Formula 1.

F1 boss delivers team SALE verdict with new targets set

Alpine team principal Bruno Famin has high hopes for the team as he gives his thoughts on the prospect of them being put up for sale.

Kelly Piquet and daughter celebrate Verstappen win with amazing trip

Kelly Piquet shared an amazing trip with her daughter on social media after her boyfriend Max Verstappen claimed victory in Suzuka.

Red Bull Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Ferrari Daniel Ricciardo
Verstappen delivers SAVAGE putdown on rival as surprise F1 comeback plans unveiled - GPFans F1 Recap
Verstappen delivers SAVAGE putdown on rival as surprise F1 comeback plans unveiled - GPFans F1 Recap
  • Yesterday 23:57

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: Horner suffers big loss as strong Verstappen opinion given after Red Bull split
F1 News Today: Horner suffers big loss as strong Verstappen opinion given after Red Bull split
  • Yesterday 19:59

  • Yesterday 19:59

F1 News Today: Verstappen and Mercedes in new relationship as Ricciardo replacement talks given update
  • 46 minutes ago

  • 46 minutes ago
Verstappen delivers SAVAGE putdown on rival as surprise F1 comeback plans unveiled - GPFans F1 Recap
  • Yesterday 23:57

  • Yesterday 23:57
Kelly Piquet and daughter celebrate Verstappen win with amazing trip
  • Yesterday 22:57

  • Yesterday 22:57
F1 rival gives important update on Ricciardo replacement rumours
  • Yesterday 21:57

  • Yesterday 21:57
Red Bull boss Horner SHUTS DOWN F1 rival Wolff's title talk
  • Yesterday 21:12

  • Yesterday 21:12
EXCLUSIVE: 2025 is 'make or break' for Leclerc not Hamilton, says F1 champ
  • Yesterday 20:27

  • Yesterday 20:27
