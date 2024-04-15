EXCLUSIVE: 2025 is 'make or break' for Leclerc not Hamilton, says F1 champ
EXCLUSIVE: 2025 is 'make or break' for Leclerc not Hamilton, says F1 champ
The pairing of Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari is a mouthwatering prospect for almost everyone involved in Formula 1.
Having the statistically most successful driver partnering with the most successful team will see history being written next year.
READ MORE: Former Ferrari star suggests team rethinking Hamilton Sainz switch
However, one person in the paddock will be looking for the Hamilton-Ferrari combination to fall below the high expectations.
According to one world champion driver, Charles Leclerc will be the driver under extreme pressure at the Scuderia rather than the incoming seven-time title holder.
READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Ferrari offered 10-year contract to champion driver
Charles Leclerc vs George Russell
Speaking exclusively to GPFans, 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve was asked whether Ferrari's 2025 driver line-up will be akin to Mercedes'.
After all, there are some similarities, with George Russell being the team's junior prospect before reaching the headline act as Leclerc was for Ferrari.
However, Villeneuve doesn't see the likeness, saying, "No, Russell was never brought into Mercedes as 'he's a champion, he's achieved it all.'
"No, he was brought into Mercedes as this young gun that still had to prove it.
"Charles was brought into Ferrari as a champion when he wasn't because he was brought in from Sauber saying, 'Well, he is a champion.'
"No, because he was beating someone in karting or whatever, that doesn't pan out."
READ MORE: Hamilton 'praying' for F1 rival following serious operation
Make or break
Despite having 23 pole positions and five wins, Villeneuve said, "He still has to prove it.
"He's shown a lot of speed, he's shown that he's super fast, but he's not the one who won the race for Ferrari last year.
"So it will be interesting to see how that balances out inside Ferrari.
"This will be make or break for Charles, not for Lewis."
READ MORE: Horner announces details of new Red Bull PA's employment terms
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 rival gives important update on Ricciardo replacement rumours
- 39 minutes ago
Red Bull boss Horner SHUTS DOWN F1 rival Wolff's title talk
- 1 hour ago
EXCLUSIVE: 2025 is 'make or break' for Leclerc not Hamilton, says F1 champ
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Horner suffers big loss as strong Verstappen opinion given after Red Bull split
- 2 hours ago
Verstappen admits new Mercedes relationship with F1 future update
- 2 hours ago
F1 boss delivers team SALE verdict with new targets set
- 3 hours ago