F1 News Today: Horner addresses Newey future as Red Bull relationship WILDLY compared to World War 2

Red Bull Racing head engineer Adrian Newey has been linked with a big-money move to Aston Martin, and now team boss Christian Horner has had his say.

Horner and Red Bull relationship given WILD World War 2 comparison by Ecclestone

Bernie Ecclestone has made a strange comparison between Christian Horner’s relationship with Red Bull and World War Two.

Mercedes reveal reason for STUNNING Hamilton decision

A damaged Mercedes hampered Lewis Hamilton in Japan, prompting a stunning decision to be made by the seven-time world champion.

EXCLUSIVE: F1 Season too long for mechanics, not drivers, claims champion

Formula 1 and the FIA revealed the 2025 championship calendar in the days following the Japanese GP.

Horner admits Ricciardo under 'pressure'

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has acknowledged the pressure mounting on Daniel Ricciardo in the 2024 season.

Hamilton Ferrari debut details announced as FIA investigation casts DOUBT over champion's next race - GPFans F1 Recap
Hamilton Ferrari debut details announced as FIA investigation casts DOUBT over champion's next race - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: Mercedes offer F1 contract to Hamilton replacement as captivating F1 return CONFIRMED
F1 News Today: Mercedes offer F1 contract to Hamilton replacement as captivating F1 return CONFIRMED

  • Yesterday 19:07

  • 1 hour ago
  • Yesterday 23:57
Nicolas Hamilton blasted over 'pity porn' display as Lewis brother responds to backlash

  • Yesterday 22:57
  • Yesterday 21:57
  • Yesterday 20:57
  • Yesterday 19:57
