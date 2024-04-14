F1 News Today: Horner addresses Newey future as Red Bull relationship WILDLY compared to World War 2

Red Bull Racing head engineer Adrian Newey has been linked with a big-money move to Aston Martin, and now team boss Christian Horner has had his say.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner and Red Bull relationship given WILD World War 2 comparison by Ecclestone

Bernie Ecclestone has made a strange comparison between Christian Horner’s relationship with Red Bull and World War Two.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes reveal reason for STUNNING Hamilton decision

A damaged Mercedes hampered Lewis Hamilton in Japan, prompting a stunning decision to be made by the seven-time world champion.

➡️ READ MORE

EXCLUSIVE: F1 Season too long for mechanics, not drivers, claims champion

Formula 1 and the FIA revealed the 2025 championship calendar in the days following the Japanese GP.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner admits Ricciardo under 'pressure'

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has acknowledged the pressure mounting on Daniel Ricciardo in the 2024 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Related