F1 News Today: Horner addresses Newey future as Red Bull relationship WILDLY compared to World War 2
F1 News Today: Horner addresses Newey future as Red Bull relationship WILDLY compared to World War 2
Red Bull Racing head engineer Adrian Newey has been linked with a big-money move to Aston Martin, and now team boss Christian Horner has had his say.
➡️ READ MORE
Horner and Red Bull relationship given WILD World War 2 comparison by Ecclestone
Bernie Ecclestone has made a strange comparison between Christian Horner’s relationship with Red Bull and World War Two.
➡️ READ MORE
Mercedes reveal reason for STUNNING Hamilton decision
A damaged Mercedes hampered Lewis Hamilton in Japan, prompting a stunning decision to be made by the seven-time world champion.
➡️ READ MORE
EXCLUSIVE: F1 Season too long for mechanics, not drivers, claims champion
Formula 1 and the FIA revealed the 2025 championship calendar in the days following the Japanese GP.
➡️ READ MORE
Horner admits Ricciardo under 'pressure'
Red Bull boss Christian Horner has acknowledged the pressure mounting on Daniel Ricciardo in the 2024 season.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
GPFans Recap
F1 News Today: Horner addresses Newey future as Red Bull relationship WILDLY compared to World War 2
- 1 hour ago
GPFans Recap
Hamilton Ferrari debut details announced as FIA investigation casts DOUBT over champion's next race - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
F1 Off the Track
Nicolas Hamilton blasted over 'pity porn' display as Lewis brother responds to backlash
- Yesterday 22:57
Latest F1 News
Horner admits Ricciardo under 'pressure'
- Yesterday 21:57
Red Bull saga
Horner and Red Bull relationship given WILD World War 2 comparison by Ecclestone
- Yesterday 20:57
GPFans Exclusive
EXCLUSIVE: F1 Season too long for mechanics, not drivers, claims champion
- Yesterday 19:57