Horner addresses Newey's F1 future after guru linked with move

Red Bull Racing head engineer Adrian Newey has been linked with a big-money move to Aston Martin, and now team boss Christian Horner has had his say.

Newey - officially Red Bull's Chief Technology Officer - has contributed to unprecedented success for the team, for whom Max Verstappen is the three-time defending drivers' champion.

But reports of a big-money move to Aston Martin have emerged, with their billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll having sounded out Newey in person at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in March.

Newey has previously stated his desire to keep the team together at Red Bull, and now team principal Horner has backed up that sentiment.

Newey and Horner have a close working relationship

Lawrence Stroll has deep pockets

Horner speaks out on Newey future

"Adrian's an important part and long-term part of our team," Horner said after Verstappen and Sergio Perez completed a 1-2 at the Japanese GP last Sunday. "He's enmeshed within the team.

"There's always going to be interest in Adrian, for sure."

Newey's duties with Red Bull extend beyond the F1 track, with the 65-year-old overseeing the development of their first hypercar, the R17, which is set for its official launch at Goodwood later this year.

Horner's own off-track activities had been a cause for concern ahead of the new season, with a female colleague accusing him of alleged 'inappropriate' and controlling behaviour.

He was later cleared of all wrongdoing, with the colleague suspended on full pay.

Moves for Verstappen and RBR director Helmut Marko had also been mooted against that backdrop, but the team is still in place for now, and leading the way on the tarmac once again in 2024.

