close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Horner addresses Newey's F1 future after guru linked with move

Horner addresses Newey's F1 future after guru linked with move

Horner addresses Newey's F1 future after guru linked with move

Horner addresses Newey's F1 future after guru linked with move

Red Bull Racing head engineer Adrian Newey has been linked with a big-money move to Aston Martin, and now team boss Christian Horner has had his say.

Newey - officially Red Bull's Chief Technology Officer - has contributed to unprecedented success for the team, for whom Max Verstappen is the three-time defending drivers' champion.

READ MORE: 'Uncertainty' surrounds Chinese Grand Prix after FIA inspection

But reports of a big-money move to Aston Martin have emerged, with their billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll having sounded out Newey in person at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in March.

Newey has previously stated his desire to keep the team together at Red Bull, and now team principal Horner has backed up that sentiment.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Adrian Newey leaving top F1 team 'inevitable' thanks to ambition

Newey and Horner have a close working relationship
Lawrence Stroll has deep pockets

Horner speaks out on Newey future

"Adrian's an important part and long-term part of our team," Horner said after Verstappen and Sergio Perez completed a 1-2 at the Japanese GP last Sunday. "He's enmeshed within the team.

"There's always going to be interest in Adrian, for sure."

Newey's duties with Red Bull extend beyond the F1 track, with the 65-year-old overseeing the development of their first hypercar, the R17, which is set for its official launch at Goodwood later this year.

Horner's own off-track activities had been a cause for concern ahead of the new season, with a female colleague accusing him of alleged 'inappropriate' and controlling behaviour.

He was later cleared of all wrongdoing, with the colleague suspended on full pay.

Moves for Verstappen and RBR director Helmut Marko had also been mooted against that backdrop, but the team is still in place for now, and leading the way on the tarmac once again in 2024.

READ MORE: Brundle reveals 'perfect' F1 driver to partner Verstappen at Red Bull

Related

Max Verstappen Christian Horner Aston Martin Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Adrian Newey Red Bull Racing
Horner names F1 star with 'PRIORITY' for 2025 Red Bull seat
F1 News & Gossip

Horner names F1 star with 'PRIORITY' for 2025 Red Bull seat

  • Yesterday 08:27
Horner announces details of new Red Bull PA's employment terms
Latest F1 News

Horner announces details of new Red Bull PA's employment terms

  • April 10, 2024 21:27

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Mercedes offer F1 contract to Hamilton replacement as captivating F1 return CONFIRMED

  • 24 minutes ago
F1 Superstars

Horner addresses Newey's F1 future after guru linked with move

  • 34 minutes ago
F1 Legends

Mercedes reveal reason for STUNNING Hamilton decision

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Gossip

Sainz tipped for shock BACKMARKER move

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Legends

F1 legend claims he ‘destroyed’ Schumacher mentally in AWKWARD relationship

  • 3 hours ago
FIA

'Uncertainty' surrounds Chinese Grand Prix after FIA inspection

  • Today 14:59
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x