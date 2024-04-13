Horner and Red Bull relationship given WILD World War 2 comparison by Ecclestone

Bernie Ecclestone has made a strange comparison between Christian Horner’s relationship with Red Bull and World War Two.

Earlier this year, Horner was investigated for ‘inappropriate behaviour' following accusations from a female colleague.

An internal investigation cleared Horner of any wrongdoing, and the female employee has been suspended from Red Bull on full pay.

Furthermore, the positions of key figures within the team have been questioned, with rumours Max Verstappen could leave for Mercedes.

Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has been at the centre of recent controversy

Ecclestone makes bizarre comparison

The strangest of all the commentary surrounding the Horner controversy, has now emerged from Ecclestone. The former business magnate was once F1’s chief executive, and was in control of the sport from the 1970s until 2017, following Liberty Media’s takeover of F1.

Ecclestone, not one to shy away from controversy, has given his perspective on the Horner Red Bull saga, with a wild comparison to the Second World War.

“It’s peace in our time. And Christian informs me everything’s fantastic with Geri,” he said according to the Daily Mail.

“Max (Verstappen) seems likely to stay, and it’s like all wars in so much as people get over things and move on.

Christian Horner with wife Geri

“After the Second World War you weren’t allowed to mention Germany, and the Jews wouldn’t buy anything from there. It was understandable.

“But after not too long everyone forgets that and they are buying Mercedes. So I don’t see why anyone would want to push Christian out, certainly not as time acts as a great healer. He is doing a super job, and a few weeks can make a big difference.

“He has Geri’s support, and the whole team is doing well. There is no logical reason to upset that balance.”

