Find out all the details for the Japanese Grand Prix race, including start times and how to watch on TV in your region.

The stage is set for a thrilling showdown at the iconic Suzuka Circuit in Japan. Max Verstappen, hungry to reclaim his dominance after a disappointing retirement in Australia, laid down a blistering time of 1:28.197 to secure pole position.

His Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez was hot on his heels, putting in a strong showing to finish just over a tenth of a second behind.

READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen quickest, Hamilton breaks duck as Perez makes history at Suzuka

McLaren's Lando Norris was the nearest challenger to the Milton Keynes squad, grabbing third place on the grid, 0.292 seconds behind the Dutchman.

Starting in fourth place will be Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, with Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin rounding out the top five.

READ MORE: Verstappen drops F1 future BOMBSHELL ahead of Japanese GP

Japanese Grand Prix - Sunday, April 7, 2024

Local time (Japan): 2pm Sunday

UK time (GMT): 6am Sunday

Central European Time (CEST): 7am Sunday

United States (EDT): 1am Sunday

United States (CDT): 12pm Sunday

United States (PDT): 10pm Saturday

Australia (Melbourne): 3pm Sunday

South Africa: 7am Sunday



How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix live on TV today

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Italy: Sky Italia

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: F1 on TV: The definitive guide to how to watch the 2024 season live

Related