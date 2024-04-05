Hamilton teases DARING reveal along with F1 stars ahead of Japanese Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has teased fans on social media with a daring reveal ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

Hamilton’s frustrations with Mercedes’ pace at the Australian GP have dominated headlines, with the seven-time world champion labelling 2024 as his 'worst ever start' to a season.

The 39-year-old will move to Ferrari at the end of this season, and so is desperate to get his beloved Mercedes team back to winning ways before he leaves for pastures new.

Lewis Hamilton has had a poor start to 2024

Lewis Hamilton's W15 is struggling for consistency

Hamilton reveals all in social media post

Hamilton has showcased some standout paddock looks over the years, but in a recent post on X he has shown perhaps the most daring of all.

The post from the Suzuka circuit depicts all twenty F1 drivers posing for their driver support banner photos.

Fans were quick to spot a cheeky reveal from Hamilton, where he looks like he's about to strip off his race suit.

One user commented about the British driver: “Lewis God bless his soul…He knows what his fans really want to see," while another said: “Sir Lewis SERVING.”

