Hamilton teases DARING reveal along with F1 stars ahead of Japanese Grand Prix
Hamilton teases DARING reveal along with F1 stars ahead of Japanese Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton has teased fans on social media with a daring reveal ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.
Hamilton’s frustrations with Mercedes’ pace at the Australian GP have dominated headlines, with the seven-time world champion labelling 2024 as his 'worst ever start' to a season.
READ MORE: Hamilton backs Vettel to REPLACE him at Mercedes
The 39-year-old will move to Ferrari at the end of this season, and so is desperate to get his beloved Mercedes team back to winning ways before he leaves for pastures new.
Hamilton reveals all in social media post
Hamilton has showcased some standout paddock looks over the years, but in a recent post on X he has shown perhaps the most daring of all.
The post from the Suzuka circuit depicts all twenty F1 drivers posing for their driver support banner photos.
Fans were quick to spot a cheeky reveal from Hamilton, where he looks like he's about to strip off his race suit.
READ MORE: Potential Hamilton replacement CONFIRMED for Mercedes drive
F1ドライバーがデザインされ、大会期間中場内に掲出される「ドライバー応援のぼり」。— 鈴鹿サーキット Suzuka Circuit (@suzuka_event) March 29, 2024
4月8日（月）10:00より、公式オンラインショップ「MobilityStation」にて販売し、諸経費を除いた全額を日本赤十字社に寄付いたします。https://t.co/AKLL6DQAFr#F1JP pic.twitter.com/o7wjjsA1qE
One user commented about the British driver: “Lewis God bless his soul…He knows what his fans really want to see," while another said: “Sir Lewis SERVING.”
READ MORE: Verstappen drops F1 future BOMBSHELL ahead of Japanese GP
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen in major BOMBSHELL as F1 star given Japanese GP punishment - GPFans Recap
- 3 minutes ago
F1 Qualifying Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
- 33 minutes ago
Hamilton teases DARING reveal along with F1 stars ahead of Japanese Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
Ricciardo considering DESPERATE tactic to fix F1 form
- 1 hour ago
'Disaster waiting to happen': F1 star demands FIA safety OVERHAUL after terrifying crash
- 2 hours ago
- 1
F1 boss reveals KEY Ferrari difference between Hamilton and Schumacher
- 3 hours ago