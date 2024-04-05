close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Hamilton teases DARING reveal along with F1 stars ahead of Japanese Grand Prix

Hamilton teases DARING reveal along with F1 stars ahead of Japanese Grand Prix

Hamilton teases DARING reveal along with F1 stars ahead of Japanese Grand Prix

Sheona Mountford
Hamilton teases DARING reveal along with F1 stars ahead of Japanese Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has teased fans on social media with a daring reveal ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

Hamilton’s frustrations with Mercedes’ pace at the Australian GP have dominated headlines, with the seven-time world champion labelling 2024 as his 'worst ever start' to a season.

READ MORE: Hamilton backs Vettel to REPLACE him at Mercedes

The 39-year-old will move to Ferrari at the end of this season, and so is desperate to get his beloved Mercedes team back to winning ways before he leaves for pastures new.

Lewis Hamilton has had a poor start to 2024
Lewis Hamilton's W15 is struggling for consistency

Hamilton reveals all in social media post

Hamilton has showcased some standout paddock looks over the years, but in a recent post on X he has shown perhaps the most daring of all.

The post from the Suzuka circuit depicts all twenty F1 drivers posing for their driver support banner photos.

Fans were quick to spot a cheeky reveal from Hamilton, where he looks like he's about to strip off his race suit.

READ MORE: Potential Hamilton replacement CONFIRMED for Mercedes drive

One user commented about the British driver: “Lewis God bless his soul…He knows what his fans really want to see," while another said: “Sir Lewis SERVING.”

READ MORE: Verstappen drops F1 future BOMBSHELL ahead of Japanese GP

Related

Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Toto Wolff Sebastian Vettel Japanese Grand Prix
F1 star makes HUGE choice in Taylor Swift debate
F1 Social

F1 star makes HUGE choice in Taylor Swift debate

  • March 19, 2024 22:57
Best F1 fantasy team names: Funny names and puns for the 2024 season
F1 Off the Track

Best F1 fantasy team names: Funny names and puns for the 2024 season

  • February 16, 2024 19:01

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Verstappen in major BOMBSHELL as F1 star given Japanese GP punishment - GPFans Recap

  • 3 minutes ago
Japanese Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

  • 33 minutes ago
Japanese Grand Prix

Hamilton teases DARING reveal along with F1 stars ahead of Japanese Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Ricciardo considering DESPERATE tactic to fix F1 form

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

'Disaster waiting to happen': F1 star demands FIA safety OVERHAUL after terrifying crash

  • 2 hours ago
  • 1
F1 Legends

F1 boss reveals KEY Ferrari difference between Hamilton and Schumacher

  • 3 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x