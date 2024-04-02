close global

Horner family in UNITED celebration as huge new Mercedes exit confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

Horner family in UNITED celebration as huge new Mercedes exit confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

Horner family in UNITED celebration as huge new Mercedes exit confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

Horner family in UNITED celebration as huge new Mercedes exit confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

Geri and Christian Horner were seen enjoying their Easter weekend together after a difficult month for the Red Bull team boss.

Major Mercedes departure confirmed with STUNNING replacement touted

Mercedes have gone through significant changes in 2024 with Lewis Hamilton announcing he will leave the team at the end of the year – and there are more major losses on the way for the Silver Arrows.

Former F1 driver claims Ferrari star 'messing everything up' amid Hamilton move

Carlos Sainz has had an impressive start to the 2024 season with Ferrari – but former Formula 1 driver Christian Danner believes the Spaniard is “messing everything up” for the team.

F1 owners CONFIRM massive £3.5bn acquisition

Formula 1 owners Liberty Media have confirmed their acquisition of motorbike racing series MotoGP via Dorna, valuing the company at €4.2bn (approximately £3.6bn).

F1 pundit makes HUGE claim on stunning Vettel return

Former Aston Martin strategy engineer Bernie Collins believes that Sebastian Vettel ‘would consider’ coming out of retirement to make a return to Formula 1.

F1 News Today: Wolff's Verstappen motivations questioned as potential Perez replacement has 'point to prove'
F1 News Today: Wolff's Verstappen motivations questioned as potential Perez replacement has 'point to prove'

  • Yesterday 19:55
Wolff suggests Hamilton’s head turned by Ferrari as Mercedes confirm SPECIAL return - GPFans Recap
Wolff suggests Hamilton’s head turned by Ferrari as Mercedes confirm SPECIAL return - GPFans Recap

  • March 31, 2024 23:57

