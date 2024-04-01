Former F1 driver claims Ferrari star 'messing everything up' amid Hamilton move

Carlos Sainz has had an impressive start to the 2024 season with Ferrari – but former Formula 1 driver Christian Danner believes the Spaniard is “messing everything up” for the team.

Sainz will leave the Maranello squad at the end of the season to make way for the sensational arrival of Lewis Hamilton, who signed a multi-year deal with the team from 2025 onwards.

Despite not having a seat confirmed for next season, this has brought out a touch of aggressiveness from Sainz as he has enjoyed a strong start to the year.

The 29-year-old beat team-mate Charles Leclerc, who will partner Hamilton as of next season, at the season opener in Bahrain finishing third, before he was sidelined from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with appendicitis and replaced by young talent Oliver Bearman.

Carlos Sainz took victory in Australia

Sainz has beaten Charles Leclerc in his two appearances this season

Sainz performances not helping Hamilton move

On his return in Australia, Sainz put his car on the front row alongside Max Verstappen, overtook him with a brilliant move around the outside before the Dutchman retired with a rear right brake failure, and went on to win the race from Leclerc in a Ferrari one-two.

Sainz’s form will no doubt be catching the attention of the rest of the grid as he searches for his next seat, but according to Danner – who raced with the likes of Zakspeed, Arrows and Osella in F1 in the 1980s – the Spaniard is making life difficult for his team due to his performances.

Speaking with Motorsport-Magazin.com, he said: “At the moment, Carlos Sainz is messing everything up at Ferrari.

“[He's saying] 'Firstly, you’ve signed the wrong driver for next year. Hamilton is lagging behind, I’m much better. Secondly, if you want Hamilton, you’ve kept the wrong one because I’m faster.'"

Lewis Hamilton will replace Sainz in 2025

“If I, as a future number one driver, am blown away by the fired driver, that’s difficult,” he added.

“Sainz goes at it with a commitment, a joy and an aggressiveness that I really like!

“It also requires a fervent attitude: ‘Now it’s me and nobody else’. You can see that not only in his eyes, but in every corner.”

