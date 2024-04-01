close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Former F1 driver claims Ferrari star 'messing everything up' amid Hamilton move

Former F1 driver claims Ferrari star 'messing everything up' amid Hamilton move

Former F1 driver claims Ferrari star 'messing everything up' amid Hamilton move

Former F1 driver claims Ferrari star 'messing everything up' amid Hamilton move

Carlos Sainz has had an impressive start to the 2024 season with Ferrari – but former Formula 1 driver Christian Danner believes the Spaniard is “messing everything up” for the team.

Sainz will leave the Maranello squad at the end of the season to make way for the sensational arrival of Lewis Hamilton, who signed a multi-year deal with the team from 2025 onwards.

READ MORE: Mercedes confirm SPECIAL return

Despite not having a seat confirmed for next season, this has brought out a touch of aggressiveness from Sainz as he has enjoyed a strong start to the year.

The 29-year-old beat team-mate Charles Leclerc, who will partner Hamilton as of next season, at the season opener in Bahrain finishing third, before he was sidelined from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with appendicitis and replaced by young talent Oliver Bearman.

Carlos Sainz took victory in Australia
Sainz has beaten Charles Leclerc in his two appearances this season

Sainz performances not helping Hamilton move

On his return in Australia, Sainz put his car on the front row alongside Max Verstappen, overtook him with a brilliant move around the outside before the Dutchman retired with a rear right brake failure, and went on to win the race from Leclerc in a Ferrari one-two.

Sainz’s form will no doubt be catching the attention of the rest of the grid as he searches for his next seat, but according to Danner – who raced with the likes of Zakspeed, Arrows and Osella in F1 in the 1980s – the Spaniard is making life difficult for his team due to his performances.

Speaking with Motorsport-Magazin.com, he said: “At the moment, Carlos Sainz is messing everything up at Ferrari.

“[He's saying] 'Firstly, you’ve signed the wrong driver for next year. Hamilton is lagging behind, I’m much better. Secondly, if you want Hamilton, you’ve kept the wrong one because I’m faster.'"

READ MORE: Wolff confirms Verstappen NUMBER ONE target for vacant Mercedes seat

Lewis Hamilton will replace Sainz in 2025

“If I, as a future number one driver, am blown away by the fired driver, that’s difficult,” he added.

“Sainz goes at it with a commitment, a joy and an aggressiveness that I really like!

“It also requires a fervent attitude: ‘Now it’s me and nobody else’. You can see that not only in his eyes, but in every corner.”

READ MORE: F1 announces ground-breaking new racing partnership

Related

Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Carlos Sainz Charles Leclerc Oliver Bearman
Ferrari star IGNORES team in hilarious post
F1 Social

Ferrari star IGNORES team in hilarious post

  • Yesterday 22:57
F1 winner questions Hamilton 'transparency' claims
F1 News & Gossip

F1 winner questions Hamilton 'transparency' claims

  • Yesterday 19:57

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

Former F1 driver claims Ferrari star 'messing everything up' amid Hamilton move

  • 27 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

F1 pundit makes HUGE claim on stunning Vettel return

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Major Mercedes departure confirmed with STUNNING replacement touted

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton's 'transparency' claims questioned as F1 team announce SIGNIFICANT change

  • Today 05:57
GPFans Recap

Wolff suggests Hamilton’s head turned by Ferrari as Mercedes confirm SPECIAL return - GPFans Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 Social

Ferrari star IGNORES team in hilarious post

  • Yesterday 22:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x