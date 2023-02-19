Hamilton film progress revealed as Verstappen responds to record talk - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton has given an update to the F1 Film he will help to produce which will star Hollywood icon Brad Pitt.Read more here...
Verstappen addresses record-breaking potential
Max Verstappen has insisted he is "not thinking" about the potential for creating further F1 history this year. Read more here...
Alonso 'fitter than ever' with winter cycling woes forgotten
Fernando Alonso has relished a straightforward winter break for the first time since his F1 comeback. Read more here...
Ferrari confident on engine reliability fixes
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur is confident the team has addressed its reliability issues from last year. Read more here...
Norris McLaren commitment surprises Button
Former F1 world champion Jenson Button has conceded he was surprised by Lando Norris' long-term commitment to McLaren. Read more here...