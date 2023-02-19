Ewan Gale

Sunday 19 February 2023 06:00

Lewis Hamilton has given an update to the F1 Film he will help to produce which will star Hollywood icon Brad Pitt.

The Mercedes driver, who has also set up the Dawn Apollo film and TV production company, will help create the movie set to star Pitt in the lead role, with Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski also on the project.

Apple announced the film ahead of last season's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with the basis set around a returning F1 veteran, played by Pitt.

Hamilton, who has also sought advice from Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer, explained: “We're going through a process right now of selecting the character that will be alongside Brad, which is exciting.

“Basically that's the process of watching [the auditions].

“We have recordings of them doing certain scenes and we got through it. I have sat in the office with Jerry and Joe and Brad, and we've been watching them and kind of given our inputs and what we think.”

Hamilton focused on representation

“I want to make the movie, in terms of like having diversity and representation, I want it to be as Formula 1 should be in the future - or should be now, but will be in the future,” insisted seven-time F1 champion Hamilton.

“I want to see female mechanics. We would love to see a female driver. We haven't gotten to that point just yet. But why not?

“Right now, we’ve still got the script. We’ve gone through quite a few different iterations of it. We're still waiting for a new rewrite, and that's the whole process. But I was doing that throughout Christmas.

“It's exciting. I'm excited to get to the next end of the script. I was talking to Brad last night about the characters that we have coming.”

