Ewan Gale

Friday 17 February 2023 07:00

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has insisted everyone must be given the opportunity to "speak their minds" as criticism continues over the FIA's attempts to muzzle drivers.

Changes made to the International Sporting Code will mean drivers will be forced to seek prior written consent before making political stands during F1 race weekends.

The move has been met with disapproval from across the grid, with Mercedes' seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton insisting that nothing will stop him from speaking his mind.

Addressing the clampdown, Wolff said: "We have got to give the opportunity for everyone to speak their minds whilst being respectful to each other."

Wolff coy on FIA changes

After a string of controversies from the FIA in recent months, president Mohammed Ben Sulayem relinquished control of F1 to Nikolas Tombazis in a move the governing body insisted was long planned.

On the shift, Wolff explained: "Mohammed has put in quite a new, broad organisation with a new CEO but Formula 1 has always been close to his heart, I guess.

"I think we just need to see how that pans out at the beginning of the season."

