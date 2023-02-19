Ewan Gale

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur is confident the team has addressed its reliability issues from last year.

The Scuderia started last term as the favourite for the title with two wins in the first three races, but with Charles Leclerc taken out of the lead twice through reliability failures for the power unit, focus within Ferrari turned to ensure there would be no repeat this year.

Before Vasseur's appointment was made, Haas team principal Guenther Steiner suggested he had been told the new Ferrari power unit was 'the bomb' by former boss Mattia Binotto.

F1 regulations dictate that whilst engines are now frozen, upgrades can be made so long as they are only for reliability and safety purposes.

Reliability issues 'no secret'

“You know the regulation is crystal clear, that the engine is almost frozen that we just can’t change something [other than] for reliability [reasons],” said Vasseur, speaking at the launch of the SF-23.

“Last year it’s not a secret that it was not the best aspect of the engine, but we did a good job at the factory and I think that now we are ready for the season.

“I think that last year that the window for the engine was very small, and let’s see what happens this season but I think we are in a good place.”

