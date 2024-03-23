close global

Under pressure Ricciardo suffers HUGE Australian Grand Prix embarrassment

Home crowd favourite Daniel Ricciardo failed to make it out of the first session of qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix.

The so-called 'Honey Badger' looked like he had done enough, with a late dash to the line boosting him up to 12th at his home race.

READ MORE: F1 team forced to contend with Australian Grand Prix ban

However, Ricciardo's lap time was deleted for a track limits infringement, putting the Australian down in 18th and, ultimately, out of qualifying.

Daniel Ricciardo has struggled in 2024
Yuki Tsunoda seemingly has the better of Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo suffers shock qualifying exit

Visa Cash App RB's 34-year-old star has been under immense pressure of late, following some poor performances to open the season in relation to team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

Tsunoda managed to make it through to Q3 at the Albert Park Circuit, further compounding Ricciardo's misery.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko recently said that Ricciardo needed to 'find something' while also praising Tsunoda, and the Australian's position in Formula 1 has also been questioned by former team owner Eddie Jordan.

RB's team-mate battle was expected to be one of the most hotly-contested battles on the grid in 2024, with a seat alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull for next season potentially up for grabs.

READ MORE: Marko confirms 'unimaginable' Bearman talks with Red Bull

