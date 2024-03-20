close global

FIA confirm major Verstappen and Red Bull inspection

A major inspection into three-time world champion Max Verstappen and his Red Bull team has been confirmed by the FIA.

Verstappen has had a stunning start to the 2024 season, claiming the first two race victories, and continuing from where he left off in 2023, when he broke multiple records while dominating Formula 1.

He has now won 19 of the last 20 grands prix, and Red Bull have started the season off with back-to-back one-two finishes, as their RB20 hopes to emulate the remarkable success of its predecessor.

Verstappen's latest victory at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix came with relative ease, defeating team-mate Sergio Perez by over 13 seconds.

Max Verstappen has won both races in 2024
Max Verstappen has been linked with a Mercedes move

Verstappen's car investigated

Now, it has been confirmed that Verstappen's car was investigated after the race in Jeddah, with rigorous physical inspections taking place.

It was one of the 10 cars that are chosen at random to have a variety of aspects tested, a rule which led to the disqualification of both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc at the 2023 United States GP.

On this separate occasion in Jeddah, Verstappen's car was found to conform with F1 rules, as specified in an official FIA document: "After the race of the Saudi Arabian GP, car number 01 was randomly chosen among the top ten cars for more extensive physical inspections," the sport's governing body revealed.

"All inspected components were found to be in conformance with the 2024 Formula One Technical Regulations."

F1 Standings

