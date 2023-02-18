close global

Webber highlights title favourites as Wolff in Mercedes change of heart - GPFans F1 Recap

Webber highlights title favourites as Wolff in Mercedes change of heart - GPFans F1 Recap

Former Red Bull driver Mark Webber believes Red Bull Racing are still the team to beat despite its aerodynamic testing restrictions.Read more here...

Wolff reveals Mercedes 'change of approach' after W13 vow

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has changed his approach to displaying the failed W13 in the team's lobby in Brackley. Read more here...

F1 CEO Domenicali expecting budget cap 'attention'

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has conceded he expects "a lot of attention" around the sport's financial regulations this year after Red Bull was penalised for a breach in 2021. Read more here...

McLaren 'slowly reviewing' power unit supply options

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has revealed he is "slowly reviewing" a potential engine supplier change ahead of 2026. Read more here...

Five key F1 rivalries to look forward to in 2023

The new Formula 1 season is racing towards us and we can expect some interesting fireworks on track. Here we list five key battles to watch out for during the forthcoming campaign. Read more here...

