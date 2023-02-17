Ricciardo laughs at himself following Drive to Survive promo

Ronan Murphy

Friday 17 February 2023 10:50

Daniel Ricciardo is one of the most popular people in Formula 1.

Teams love having him around, drivers love being his team-mate and fans love watching him on Drive to Survive.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise that the Australian driver is the focal point of an episode in the fifth season of Drive to Survive documenting the end of his journey with McLaren.

Ricciardo is back at Red Bull for 2023 as a reserve driver, having failed to win a seat for this season, and episode seven of Drive to Survive season five looks like it will be all about him.

The episode thumbnail is a photo of Ricciardo and the episode title is 'Nice Guys Finish Last'.

This was revealed on the official F1 Instagram channel, causing Ricciardo to quip: "At least I’m a good bloke 😄".

Ricciardo in 2023

Ricciardo will spend this year as Red Bull's third driver and could be asked to step in if either of Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez is unable to race.

He will also spend the year working on helping to improve the car and could be utilised during the season to test Pirelli's new tyres.

"I'm definitely keen to have a crack, just to stay kind of race fit if you will, so the body doesn't go into complete shock when it hits five Gs," he admitted.

"But also, if there was a test tomorrow, I am still good, I'm still happy to have a bit more time off.

"So as the year progresses for sure, I will put my hands up but not foaming at the mouth yet. I am still happy to ease into 2023."

