F1 News Today: FIA announce update on Horner scandal as Hamilton blasts shocking Mercedes display

The FIA have broken their silence following reports that the Red Bull employee who accused Christian Horner of 'inappropriate behaviour' has made a complaint to F1's governing body.

Hamilton hits out at 'SHOCKING' Mercedes performance

Lewis Hamilton is one of the best drivers in Formula 1 history – but it hasn’t always been so easy for him throughout his career as he found out in 2022 after a tough stretch.

F1 champion gives DAMNING verdict on Ricciardo future

Daniel Ricciardo's form and RB future have been sternly questioned by a past F1 world champion following the Australian's stuttering start to the season.

Schumacher reveals Hamilton has given him HUGE F1 boost

Mick Schumacher has said that Lewis Hamilton's transfer to Ferrari for 2025 has boosted his chances of returning to the grid.

Steiner admits to MAJOR Haas mistake

Former Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner has reflected on his time with the team after his departure in January.

