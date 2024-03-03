Brundle questions whether Hamilton ‘DISRUPTION’ will annoy F1 chief

Martin Brundle is unsure whether Lewis Hamilton’s arrival at Ferrari in 2025 will create more problems for Fred Vasseur in the future.

The seven-time champion leaves Mercedes at the end of 2024 to embark on a new journey with the Scuderia – a team led by Charles Leclerc.

The two combine to make up one of the best lineups in Formula 1 history, but that scenario brings with it plenty of challenges.

Two alpha-males are going to want to come out on top of each other every week, as many as 24 times per year – without giving an inch.

It’s part of Fred Vasseur’s challenge in making Ferrari a title winning team again – but one that he has brought upon himself.

Lewis Hamilton joins Ferrari in 2025

Lewis Hamilton's last F1 win came in 2021

Brundle: Two of the biggest brands in the history of Formula 1

Speaking on Sky Sports, Martin Brundle pointed out that it may be hard work for Fred to manage both Leclerc and Hamilton when they are team-mates.

“Listening to Fred [Vasseur] there, I wonder if 100 per cent of Fred Vasseur is happy about the disruption that’s going to happen when Lewis joins the team,” he said.

“Whether he would probably be – it's a part of him would be happier with just the calm setup that he’s got with Sainz and Leclerc.

“Two of the biggest brands in the history of Formula 1 – Ferrari and Hamilton, marrying up and seeing what he can do out on the track. In the media, we love it don’t we?”

The season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix couldn’t have started much worse for Leclerc or Hamilton, who suffered problems and were left lagging behind their rivals.

Red Bull’s domination could make for a long year before anyone can turn the sport exciting in an exciting direction again, whether that’s Ferrari’s job or their rivals’.

