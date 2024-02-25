Verstappen gives BLUNT take on 2024 expectations

Max Verstappen has admitted that it is ‘unrealistic’ to expect to have another dominant season in F1 like the one he had in 2023.

The Dutchman was almost unstoppable last season as he won 19 out of 22 races and won his third consecutive world title by more than double his team-mate Sergio Perez's points tally.

Perez would win two of the other three Grand Prix, as Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz's win in Singapore denied Red Bull winning every race on the calendar.

READ MORE: 'PARTY MODE' Max assesses F1 rivals' competitiveness levels

Max Verstappen completely dominated the grid in 2023

The Dutchman won 19 out of a possible 22 races

Verstappen: Another season like 2023 is unrealistic

The team would win their sixth constructors’ championship with a staggering 860 points, more than double than their nearest rivals Mercedes in second.

But despite such as incredible year with the RB19, Verstappen is not getting too ahead of himself going into the new season.

Speaking with ESPN, the 26-year-old claimed that thinking about repeating a year like 2023 this year is ‘unrealistic.’

READ MORE: Horner unfollows Verstappen as Red Bull investigation continues

Max Verstappen has said it is 'unrealistic' to expect to repeat 2023's success

“To try and have another season like that, I think it’s quite unrealistic,” he said.

“But I’m just excited to see the new car and hopefully we can be again very competitive and for me it’s just, you know I always try to improve a little bit here and there.

“Of course it all depends on the total package, but I’m just happy to get started again and start racing.”

READ MORE: Legendary TV broadcaster BLASTS F1 over Andretti bid failure