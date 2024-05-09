Verstappen admits surprise positive of Trump F1 visit
Verstappen admits surprise positive of Trump F1 visit
Max Verstappen has revealed one positive aspect of Donald Trump's visit to the Miami Grand Prix.
The championship leader was speaking after the race, where he completed a race without winning for the first time this season.
The event was instead won by Lando Norris, who took his maiden F1 victory at the 110th attempt.
It was Norris' McLaren team's garage that the former US President visited, and the outfit put out a statement explaining this amid social media criticism.
Verstappen notes 'good' thing about Trump visit
Trump is a controversial figure, and his visit came amid the first criminal trial for a US president.
He is accused of falsifying business records and faces 34 counts of alleged fraud, and plead not guilty to each.
His presence in Miami was also controversial; he was welcomed by chants of "USA! USA!" by some fans, but faced criticism from others.
Norris praised a 'cool moment' with the 2024 Presidential candidate, and now Verstappen has highlighted one benefit of Trump's attendance.
"It's good because everyone looks at him, and then they don't bother me!" Verstappen said, referring to Trump attracting most of the media attention.
